'Young Professionals Scheme' 2025: UK Offers Window To Indian Students To Study, Live Through Special Visa Route

Hyderabad: The British government has announced the commencement of applications for the India-UK ‘Young Professionals Scheme’ (YPS) 2025, offering Indian youth a unique opportunity to live, study, work, and travel in the UK for two years.
According to the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad, a total of 3,000 visas will be issued under this scheme. Indians aged 18 to 30 with a degree or postgraduate qualification are eligible to apply. Additionally, applicants must show proof of £2,530 in their bank account to cover living expenses.
Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, shared details about the process.
"The Young Professionals Scheme is an excellent programme which helps build a modern understanding of our countries among Brits and Indians alike. I strongly encourage people from all corners of the country to apply – from Itanagar to Coimbatore, from Leh to Surat, and from Bhubaneshwar to Indore," she wrote in a post on its website.
The stipulated criterion said selected applicants must mandatorily return to India after completing two years in the UK under this scheme. There were over 2,100 YPS visas issued to Indian nationals in the year ending December 2023.
According to the British High Commission in India, the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS), which was launched in February 2023, is a bespoke, reciprocal scheme under which UK and Indian nationals who are aged 18 to 30 can live, study, travel and work in the other country for up two years.
Application Process
- The application window will be open from February 18 to 20.
- There is no fee at the time of application.
- Eligible candidates will be randomly selected.
- Those selected will then need to pay the necessary visa processing fees.
- For further details, applicants can contact 8978901075 or visit the official website www.gov.uk/world/india.