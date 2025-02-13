ETV Bharat / bharat

Young Professionals Scheme 2025: UK Offers Window To Indian Students To Study, Live Through Special Visa Route

Hyderabad: The British government has announced the commencement of applications for the India-UK ‘Young Professionals Scheme’ (YPS) 2025, offering Indian youth a unique opportunity to live, study, work, and travel in the UK for two years.

According to the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad, a total of 3,000 visas will be issued under this scheme. Indians aged 18 to 30 with a degree or postgraduate qualification are eligible to apply. Additionally, applicants must show proof of £2,530 in their bank account to cover living expenses.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, shared details about the process.

"The Young Professionals Scheme is an excellent programme which helps build a modern understanding of our countries among Brits and Indians alike. I strongly encourage people from all corners of the country to apply – from Itanagar to Coimbatore, from Leh to Surat, and from Bhubaneshwar to Indore," she wrote in a post on its website.