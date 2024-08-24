ETV Bharat / bharat

Young Man Murders Friend To Fulfil Don Aspirations, Arrested By Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: In a chilling incident, a 21-year-old youth identified as Madhav Yadav, driven by an obsession with villainous movie characters, brutally murdered his friend in a misguided attempt to establish himself as a local don. The shocking crime unfolded in Balapur under Badangpet Corporation, where Madhav, known for selling milk, carried out his sinister plan.

Madhav, influenced by the portrayal of villains in films, harboured ambitions of becoming a notorious figure in the city. As part of his delusional quest for infamy, he formed a gang of six like-minded individuals, including Mahesh (22), Sumanth (21), Harish (20), Akhil (21), Yashwant (22) and Mahesh alias Sunny (21). For a week, Madhav had been plotting to murder to gain the notoriety he craved

The Murder Plot Unfolds

Prashant, a second-year B Tech student at MVSR College, Nadargul, and a local resident, was tragically targeted by Madhav. Despite being friends, Madhav decided to kill Prashant, believing that taking his life would help him achieve his twisted goal.

On the evening of July 22, after Prashant returned home after appearing for exams, Madhav and his gang invited him to a dinner where they consumed alcohol. Following the meal, they gathered at a local pan shop. Madhav, with thoughts of Prashant's supposed love affair in mind, instigated a fight.