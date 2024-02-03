No One Should Die Due to Lack of Blood: Kerala Youth's 21,000-Km Walk Reaches Jaisalmer

Kerala Youth's 21,000-Km Walk Reaches Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) : To further enhance awareness about blood donation, a young man has reached the golden city Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on foot from Thiruvananthapuram, capital city of Kerala. Kiran Verma, hailing from Kerala, has been on a 21,000-kms walk and he reached Jaisalmer with the message that more people should come forward to do blood donation.

Kiran Verma said that sometime ago, a child had died in front of him due to anemia, which left him in shock and grief. After that, he is touring India on foot and motivating people to donate blood since 2021. He walked from Kerala to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and then through various districts of Rajasthan.

In the next part of his journey, Kiran Verma will go to other states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. He said that during this padyatra, he also got the opportunity to meet many blood donors and his firm message is that none should die due to lack of blood. "The government can build hospitals and blood banks for us but cannot produce blood. For this we ourselves will have to come forward, he said.

Kiran Verma said that his aim is to prepare about 5 million new blood donors by the end of the year 2025, so that in the coming time no person in the country dies due to lack of blood.

Simply Blood app: Actually, Kiran meets people at different places during his travels. He goes to villages and motivates people, especially the youth, to donate blood. Also, he tells the general public about their mission and the needs of donating blood. He told that two such incidents happened in his life which shook him. So he left his job and started an app called Simply Blood. More than 2 lakh blood donors are registered in this app, who are working to save the lives of people by donating blood in times of need.

Kiran Verma said that he was weak in studies and failed in the 10th examination in the first attempt. Then he tried to do diploma, but he failed in that also. After this, due to financial constraints of the family, he started working and did many jobs in different companies. When he left his last job, he was working as marketing head in a big educational group.

Problems during the journey: Kiran Verma said that "if we are the root of these problems then we are also the solution". In this country with a population of about 140 crores, if 50 lakh blood donors are ready every year, then not a single person in India will have to lose his life due to lack of blood, he said.

Kiran Verma said that during his yatra, he had faced many types of problems, but when the intentions are strong then no difficulty can distract a person. During this journey, he went hungry many times and even got wet in the rain, but his mind did not waver because he had only one passion that no person in the country should die due to lack of blood.