Bihar: Youth's Fingers Chopped Off For Stealing Money In Gopalganj

Published : 2 hours ago

Gopalganj (Bihar): In a stunning incident of Taliban-like punishment, four fingers of a youth were chopped off on the suspicion of theft in Kasai Mohalla of Phulwaria police station in Gopalganj district.

The youth has been identified as Subhash Goswami. Police have launched an investigation into the barbaric act.

“On September 11, I had gone to steal ganja from the house of Charkha Baba in Kasai Mohalla of Siwan district along with other companions. During this time, we saw a bundle of currency notes. However, we stole only the ganja and not the money. We sold the ganja in the market,” Goswami said.

He again trespassed into the same house the next day, on September 12, to steal the money. He was caught red-handed by the family members and was beaten up. In a fit of rage, the infuriated members chopped off his four fingers with a meat cleaver. In the fiasco, a portion of his wrist received a deep cut.

After the nightmare, Goswami somehow managed to reach his home and fainted. Later he was admitted to a private hospital which discharged him on Friday.

The victim’s economic condition is not sound which forced him into stealing the ganja for money. He could not bear the cost of the treatment.

Siwan police have assured the family of strict action against the perpetrators if a formal complaint is registered. A written application has not been submitted to the police yet.

