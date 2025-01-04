Young Man Dies by Suicide after Assaulting Girl and Her Family with a Machete over Unrequited Love

Ballari: A young man attacked a girl and her family with a machete and then died by suicide in the Yashwantnagar area at Sandur in Ballari district. The deceased man is identified as Naveen Kumar, a native of P K Halli in Hospet taluk. The young woman and her mother suffered minor injuries in the attack, while the young woman's brother was badly injured.

District Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani said, ''Naveen Kumar, forcibly took the young woman and got married last month (December). Later, he came to Yashwantnagar yesterday (Friday) afternoon and started a fight with the young woman's family. He forced the young woman to come to his house with him. During this time, the words escalated and he attacked the young woman and her family members. Parents of the young woman have filed a complaint at the Sandur police station''.

''After the incident, the accused Naveen Kumar fled from the spot. The three injured have been admitted to Toranagallu Jindal Sanjeevini Hospital for further treatment. The police, who registered the complaint. While searching for the accused, they came to know that the young man was found dead on the railway tracks near Yashwantnagar this morning (Saturday). The railway police have registered a complaint in this regard as the body of the youth was found on the railway tracks,'' SP Shobha Rani said.

After the incident, Naveen Kumar left his car near the Gandi Maliyamma temple. The police have seized the car. While the deceased Naveen Kumar earns a living by trading bananas, the young woman studied BCA student.