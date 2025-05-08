Young Leopard Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle On NH-44 In Telangana's Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A two-year-old male leopard was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning while crossing the National Highway 44 near the Chandrayanpally forest area under Indalvai mandal of the Nizamabad district of Telangana.

After being alerted by motorists, the forest range officer of Indalwai and Nizamabad North Range, Sanjay Goud, rushed to the spot along with his team and shifted the carcass of the leopard to the Tirmanpally Central Nursery. A postmortem examination was conducted under the supervision of district forest officer Vikas Meena.

"The NH patrolling team noticed the carcass of the wild beast and alerted the forest authorities, who arrived and shifted the carcass to the Thirmanpally nursery and conducted a postmortem," Goud said.

Preliminary findings suggest the leopard was crossing the stretch in search of prey when it was accidentally hit by a vehicle. "It looks like the leopard was attempting to cross the road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle, sustaining fatal head and body injuries. The animal died on the spot due to heavy bleeding," an official said.

Officials have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The incident has once again raised concerns over wildlife safety in areas intersected by highways, particularly in forest fringes.