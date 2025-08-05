Gaya: At 24, when most young women pursue high flying careers or higher studies, Pooja Kumari is making the entire nation look at her with respect for being the youngest Mukhiya in the dusty lanes of Garari Panchayat in Bihar’s Gaya district. Once tagged as a “newlywed daughter-in-law asking for votes,” and dismissed, she has become the emblem of grassroots leadership. She has been invited by the Prime Minister’s Office to attend the Independence Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort as a special guest.

“I am happy and it is a proud moment for every woman. Many are fighting social odds and others have their own struggle but I represent all those who plan to change the world around them,” says Pooja.

Pooja’s journey into grassroots leadership began in 2021, when, as a graduate student, she contested and won the Mukhiya election. Then a 20-year-old, her election victory was short-lived, annulled by the State Election Commission for being under age. But she did not take it in the back foot. She decided to strengthen her resolve and contest the next election.

In December 2023, after crossing the age threshold, Pooja again contested the by-election and won by a thumping majority, defeating candidates who were twice her age in a panchayat of over 7,500 voters. She is today identified as Bihar’s youngest and twice-elected Mukhiya.

Young Bihar Mukhiya Carves Her Own Way From Panchayat To Red Fort, To Meet PM Modi On Independence Day (ETV Bharat)

“In the initial days people would jeer at me and say that I was just married and hardly had any knowledge in village management. I did not get affected because I knew I was young and had a lot to learn. But the women of the village supported me and stood strong. They saw hope in me,” recalls Pooja.

She managed all her responsibilities to the best of her ability and her trust was repaid. Under her leadership, Garari Panchayat was declared a ‘Model Women-Friendly Panchayat’ by the Panchayati Raj Department. She was the brain behind "Mahila General Assembly”, where women had a direct say in development decisions. The initiative has now been replicated across 320 panchayats in Gaya.

A local resident Reena Devi says Pooja has just been the right person to lead the village women. “She fights for us, stands by us and supports us. She is not just a Mukhiya, but our strength,” adds Reena.

Born in Oyna village of Jehanabad district, Pooja was married in 2019 to Sunil Kumar, a railway employee, of Deora village. It was Sunil's family that encouraged Pooja to take get into the mukhiya elections. Despite initial hesitation, Pooja made up her mind thinking that political fire was always in her husband's family. Her husband's grandfather and father had unsuccessfully contested the Mukhiya election. "I consider my victory as a fulfilment of that 50-year-old dream of my in-laws. I am proud to have turned their lost legacy into a living reality,” she says.

What drove Pooja, who always dreamt of joining a government job, take the plunge into politics?

“The voices of women. I can hear their problems as a woman, be it domestic violence, unemployment or lack of education. They needed a voice who can represent them and take it to the right forum,” she says.

Pooja has since championed fights for women’s employment, sanitation, and housing schemes, while also strengthening local infrastructure under programmes like Nali-Gali Yojana and PM Awas Yojana.

“Young girls feel free to talk to her about health issues. Women seem to confide in her and she is always there to unite families. That is a rare combination in a mukhiya,” says Punita, another villager.

She is from the Yadav community and her political vision is inclusive. "I am inspired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, particularly his push for women’s reservation, education for girls and decentralised governance. His vision gave many like me a chance and I am working in that spirit,” she says.

For her commitment, both to the cause of women and development of the village, she has been invited to the national stage. Pooja is among 10 grassroots leaders from Bihar who have been called to Delhi to be a part of Independence Day celebration. She is optimistic that she can use the opportunity to raise issues like domestic violence and the need for rural employment for women.

“This honour is not only for me. It is for all those women who chose me, supported me, and believed that I can change many things in and around the village with my kind of leadership,” she says.