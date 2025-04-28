You Need To Know Telugu: SC Refuses Plea Challenging Proficiency Rule For Telangana Civil Judge Post

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea against an order that upheld a 2023 rule mandating proficiency in Telugu to qualify for the Civil Judge's post in Telangana. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, which told the counsel for the petitioner that the rule says "you need to know Telugu".

The petitioner, a practising advocate, had applied for the post of civil judge under a notification in April 2024. The counsel pointed out to the bench that 15 per cent of the population in Telangana was Urdu-speaking, and his client cleared the qualifying examination. However, the bench declined to accept this contention and dismissed the plea.

The petitioner before the Telangana High Court had challenged the constitutionality of Rules 5.3 and 7(i) of the Telangana State Judicial (Service and Cadre) Rules, 2023, over the requirement of the language.

The counsel had argued as Urdu was given the status of second official language in the state, it was unjust that an option of being conversant with Urdu or Telugu in the rules for recruitment for civil judges was not provided. The petition also sought a direction to provide the option of being proficient either in Telugu or Urdu as a qualification for being a civil judge, aside from providing the option of translating from English to Telugu or Urdu and vice versa in the written examination conducted under the 2023 Rules.

The high court, in the order in November last year, dismissed the plea, saying that it is trite that it is in the province of the employer to decide about the conditions of service, eligibility and qualification, etc., and the employer is the best judge to decide about these aspects.

The high court had said that since the decision of the authorities was in the province of "policy decision" for the betterment of judicial administration, it couldn't be struck down only because another view was possible.