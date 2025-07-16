‘You Need A Dictionary, Not Him…’, SC To SIT On Probe Against Ashoka University Professor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the line of investigation of Haryana SITs in connection with the case against Ashoka University professor, saying "it misdirected itself", and put on hold further summoning of the professor, saying "you do not need him, you need a dictionary!". The professor was booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench asked the Haryana SIT, headed by a senior police officer, to confine itself to the two FIRs against the professor in connection with his contentious social media posts. The bench asked the SIT to examine if there was an offence and submit its report in four weeks, and made it clear that there is no need to further summon the petitioner again to join the investigation.
"We are asking why SIT is, on the face of it, misdirecting itself? They were supposed to examine the contents of the posts," Justice Kant said. A counsel, representing the state government, submitted that if the professor is asked to join the investigation at any point. The bench said, "You do not need him, you need a dictionary!"
During the hearing, the bench stressed that the scope of the investigation is limited only to the two FIRs and made it clear that the professor is free to write on any subject other than the sub judice matter. The bench asked the SIT to complete the investigation within four weeks.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the professor, submitted that his client was also questioned regarding the places he had travelled to in the past 10 years. The bench made it clear that the investigation should be in the right direction.
The bench emphasised that the essence of the SIT was to focus on the holistic understanding of the phraseology employed and for proper appreciation of the expressions contained in the two social media posts.
The bench said it cannot comment on where the SIT is headed. “We, however, remind the SIT of the mandate in our order dated May 28," said the bench.
The petitioner was arrested in May for a social media post on the government's choice of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for Operation Sindoor briefings.
He was granted bail by the apex court with conditions that he would not write any article or upload an online post or deliver any speech in connection with the case against him, and also he would refrain from commenting on the Pahalgam attack or Operation Sindoor, and he would surrender his passport.
