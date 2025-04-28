You Can't Weaken Democracy By Slapping False Cases On People: Kharge Hits Out At BJP In Jaipur

Jaipur: Addressing the 'Save the Constitution' rally at the Ram Lila Maidan in Jaipur on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP is trying to weaken everyone, but it cannot weaken democracy by slapping people with false cases.

"In this country, the Constitution is supreme. Our democracy runs under the Constitution. You are trying to weaken everyone, but you cannot weaken democracy by filing false cases against people," Kharge said.

Referring to the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed, Kharge said, "It is the misfortune of the country that while all leaders attended the all-party meet on Pahalgam, the PM was giving a speech in Bihar."

Calling for unity in this hour of gloom, he said, "The country is supreme, then come parties, religion. Everyone should be united for the country."

Slamming the Centre, Kharge said, "Whenever Congress grows, these people try to suppress it. We are not the ones to be suppressed. We talk of unity, they talk of breaking it. Modi gave inflation and unemployment. Such people weaken the country. The 56-inch chest has shrinked."

The gathering saw the participation of thousands of party workers from across the state. Kharge is slated to stay in Jaipur throughout the day, where, apart from the rally, he will also focus on internecine matters of the party. He will be presented with a detailed report by the state leaders on the progress made in filling up various organisational posts. Following the rally, Congress plans to extend the movement across the state, holding rallies at the district, block, division, and village levels.

The grand old party is celebrating 2025 as the "Year of Organisation", expediting filling of vacant posts across its 2,200 divisions, 400 blocks and 50 organisational districts in Rajasthan. Appointments are still pending in the 10 newly formed districts. Alongside Kharge, several senior leaders, including national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasara, and opposition leader Tika Ram Jully, will attend the rally.

Party’s state media in-charge, Swarnim Chaturvedi, will chair an important meeting with district Congress committee presidents in the party's war room in the presence of Kharge. This session will involve reviewing district-level work and gathering feedback on organisational progress. The meeting of the coordination committee is scheduled to take place at 4 pm, where Kharge will interact with the extended executive of the state Congress at Totuka Bhawan in the Narayan Singh Circle on future organisational strategies.

During the session, Kharge will engage in detailed discussions on organisational matters, seek feedback from district leaders and provide crucial guidance to strengthen the district committees.