You Can't Jail Someone for Their Ideology: SC Granting Bail to Kerala RSS Leader Murder Accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to an accused in the 2022 murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala's Palakkad district.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Abdul Sathar, then secretary general of PFI's Kerala unit, and said as far as the assassination of Srinivasan is concerned, there is no direct role attributed to him.

"You cannot put someone in jail for their ideology. This is the trend we find. It is because they have adopted a particular ideology, they are put in jail," the bench told the counsel appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Kerala High Court on June 25, 2024, granted bail to 17 accused PFI members, who are also facing trial for allegedly instigating communal violence in the state and other parts of the country.