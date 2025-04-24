Will Crush These Poisonous Fangs Of Terror With Full Force: Yogi Adityanath On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kanpur: Shubham Dwivedi of Kanpur, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with state honours in the presence of thousands of people at Deori Ghat on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Shubham's residence in Hathipur area of Kanpur, expressed deep condolences over his death and gave a final farewell by bowing to his mortal remains.

Meanwhile, while speaking to the family, he also heard the entire story from Shubham's wife. The Chief Minister, while talking to the media, said that the terrorist incident that took place in Pahalgam is cruel, gruesome and cowardly. He assured the people of the entire state and country, including the Dwivedi family, that the Narendra Modi-led government is working with a zero tolerance policy towards terrorist and extremist incidents.

"Those who have carried out this incident... (we) will crush these poisonous fangs of terror with full force," said Yogi Adityanath. "Those who have become a part of this conspiracy will have to face the consequences, and all of you will be witnesses to this. The terrorists and their masters will definitely be punished for the barbarism done to Hindu mothers and sisters by washing their sindoor in front of them. No one should have any doubt that the last nail in the coffin of terrorism has begun," he added.

Yogi also said that this act is not only condemned by India but by every civilised society in the world. "No civilised society can accept this. He said that the Indian government's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and extremism will effectively eradicate terrorism. Tough decisions have been taken in the Cabinet Committee Meeting on Security chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday. The Home Minister himself visited the areas where this incident took place. Along with the strategy ahead, the whole of India has now moved forward to end terrorism and extremism," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Yogi said that this is not the government that withdraws cases filed against terrorists or indulges in vote bank politics.

Shubham's body reached Lucknow on Wednesday night at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and was later taken to Kanpur. As per the direction given by CM Yogi, arrangements were made to perform Shubham's last rites with state honours. Shubham got married just two months ago.