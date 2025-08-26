Yogi Adityanath Biopic: Bombay HC Quashes CBFC Objections, Allows Release Of 'Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi'

Mumbai: After weeks of uncertainty, the makers of 'Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi', a biopic on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, finally heaved a sigh of relief as the Bombay High Court on Monday cleared the release of the film after quashing the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to deny it a certificate for the same.

A bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Neela Gokhale said it watched the film carefully, paused at the disputed scenes, listened to the dialogues and took notes accordingly. "Ultimately, this is a film, and although it is based on true events, the imagination of the makers should be given some scope. We didn't find anything objectionable (in the movie)," the judges observed.

Judges Watched the Film Themselves

The CBFC had initially suggested 29 cuts while refusing film certification. On appeal, its review committee cancelled eight cuts but still denied a certificate over 17 objections. The makers then moved the High Court, following which both judges personally watched the movie in a separate session before giving the verdict. After watching the film, the bench held that the CBFC's decision was "unjustified", and directed the Board to issue a certificate.

Producers Allege Illegal Obstructions by CBFC

The producers had accused the CBFC of obstructing the release on "illegal grounds", including demanding a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Yogi Adityanath’s office, which they argued was beyond the Board's jurisdiction.

Senior advocate Ravi Kadam, representing the filmmakers, told the court that by insisting on such conditions and withholding certification, the CBFC had violated the fundamental rights of the filmmakers. The High Court accepted that under the Cinematograph Act, it had jurisdiction to decide on the matter.

Producers Cite Financial Losses

The film was scheduled for release worldwide on August 1, 2025, and cinema halls had already been booked. The petitioners told the court they had suffered heavy financial losses because of the delay.

They had first applied before the CBFC for certification on June 5. Under the rules, the Board was expected to examine the film within seven days and decide within 15 days. However, even after one-and-a-half month, no certificate was issued, forcing the producers to approach the High Court twice.

Earlier in July, the court had already reminded the CBFC that it was legally bound to decide within the prescribed time and could not avoid its duty. Despite this, the certificate was not issued, which forced them to file a second petition, which finally yielded positive results.

About the Film

'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' is a biopic on the life of CM Yogi Adityanath, with Avant Joshi playing the lead role. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Rajesh Khattar in key roles. The movie is directed by Ravindra Gautam, known for popular TV shows like 'Kasautii Zindagi Ki' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', as well as the web series 'Maharani - Season 2' and the film 'Ekkees Topon Ki Salaami'.