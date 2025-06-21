Yoga Shining Example Of India's Soft Power, Shared Legacy Of Mankind: President Murmu

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, which marked the 11th International Yoga Day, described yoga as a shining example of India's soft power, which has now become a shared legacy of the entire mankind.

Addressing a programme at the police lines in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, she said, ever since the United Nations (UN) adopted India's proposal in 2015 to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), most countries across the world have made yoga a part of their daily lives and are benefitting from it. "It has now become a shared legacy of the entire mankind," she said.

Citing examples of yoga's growing popularity across the globe, she referred to Kuwaiti yoga practitioner Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al Sabah, who was conferred Padma Shri for promoting yoga and unifying cultures through it.

"Yoga is not connected with any religion, sect or community. It is an art of leading a healthy life," the President said, appealing to everyone to embrace it as a daily practice for mental and physical well-being.

She said yoga is effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, boosting immunity and connecting the mind, body and soul.

Murmu concluded her three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday. Governor Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh, who also attended the event, said yoga is India's priceless gift to the world. "India is already playing its role as the 'Vishwa Guru' in the form of yoga," he said.

State cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal was also present at the event, where a large number of people from different walks of life performed several asanas.

Former cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal said Uttarakhand has been a land of Gods as well as a place of penance for sages and saints for ages, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought to the world stage. "It is a matter of fortune that President Draupadi Murmu came to Dehradun on the occasion of International Yoga Day, and all of us performed yoga with her. She gave the message 'Do yoga, stay healthy'. People should include yoga in their daily routine."