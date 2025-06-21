ETV Bharat / bharat

Yoga Instils Discipline, Harmony And Mindfulness Values, Says NGT Chairperson

New Delhi: National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava on Saturday said yoga is not just a form of exercise but a way of life that instils discipline, harmony and mindfulness values.

He made the statement while participating in a special yoga session organised by the NGT in the national capital to mark the International Day of Yoga. Justice Srivastava led the event in the presence of other members of the NGT.

In his address, Justice Shrivastava spoke on the holistic benefits of yoga for both physical and mental health. "Yoga is not just a form of exercise but a way of life that instils discipline, harmony and mindfulness values essential for both individual well-being and environmental consciousness," the NGT chairperson said.

The event was held in line with the global theme for this year’s Yoga Day — 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' —emphasising the role of yoga in fostering inner well-being and promoting collective harmony in society.