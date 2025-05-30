Visakhapatnam Eyes Guinness World Record, To Hold Largest International Yoga Day With 2.5 Lakh Participants

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is making grand preparations for the largest-ever International Yoga Day celebration in Visakhapatnam on June 21 to etch the port city into the Guinness World Records. The 11th International Yoga Day in the city is expected to be one of the biggest in history, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in it. This is in line with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to reimagine the decade-old event in the port city.

To select an event management agency for holding this event, the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Infrastructure Development Corporation has floated a tender. The selected agency will handle all arrangements, including coordination, training sessions, and logistics as per the Guinness guidelines.

The government has made plans to bring together 5 lakh attendees, with at least 2.5 lakh people performing yoga simultaneously. For holding these mass yoga sessions, locations such as RK Beach, Rushikonda Beach, school grounds, cricket stadiums, police and sports complexes, navy premises, and other open spaces across Visakhapatnam have been earmarked. The initiative will extend along the coast from RK Beach to Srikakulam Beach, covering various suitable zones for coordinated yoga demonstrations.

Surat in Gujarat set the Guinness World Record in 2023 when 1.53 lakh people performed yoga together, surpassing Kota’s 2018 record of 1,00,984 participants. This time, Visakhapatnam aims to break this record by a wide margin.