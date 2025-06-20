Yoga Day In Delhi: Dozens Of Events Planned, Metro To Run From 4 AM To Facilitate Participants' Movement

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Saturday (June 21), Delhi metro train services will begin operations two hours earlier than the scheduled timings to facilitate movement of enthusiasts and help them reach the yoga event venues well before time.

Anuj Dayal, Chief Executive Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said celebration of Yoga Day will begin at 6 AM at various places in Delhi. Therefore, to help people reach their destinations, metro service will start on all lines from 4 AM. However, after two hours, from 6 AM, metro services will run at scheduled intervals like on normal days.

In a post on X, DMRC said, "Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 AM from all originating stations on June 21 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga."

Trains will run at an interval of 30 minutes on all lines from 4 AM until the regular timetable begins, it said.

Preparations for International Yoga Day are going on in full swing. As per reports, 26 places have been identified and selected by the central government in Delhi, where people can congregate to perform yoga and make this day special. This apart, more than a dozen yoga institutes are also going to organise yoga celebrations in public parks to allow more public participation.

This time in Delhi, green parks of NDMC, DDA, and ASI have been selected. According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, for the first time on International Yoga Day, the Delhi government will organise yoga events at 11 places, and she herself will participate in the yoga programme on the banks of the Yamuna. She also applauded the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in giving global recognition to yoga.

On the other hand, Ministry of AYUSH is organising mega events at 26 different places for celebration of Yoga Day. As per the list released by the ministry, NDMC's Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Coronation Park in Burari, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, Yamuna Sports Complex, Kartavya Path, Red Fort, New Moti Bagh IAS Residences, Sanjay Lake, Laxmibai Nagar, Singapore Park in front of the Singapore Embassy on Chandragupta Road in Delhi, Central Park in Connaught Place, Siri Fort Sports Complex, Saket Sports Complex, Netaji Sports Complex Jasola, Vasant Kunj Sports Complex, Harinagar Sports Complex, Paschim Vihar Sports Complex, Sports Complex in Dwarka Sector 11, Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex in Ashok Vihar, Rohini Sports Complex, Rashtriya Swabhiman Sports Complex Pitampura, East Delhi Sports Complex in Dilshad Garden, Chilla Sports Complex, Squash and Badminton Stadium Siri Fort, and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex have been included.