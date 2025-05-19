ETV Bharat / bharat

Yet To Get Centre's Message On All-Party Delegation; Not Boycotting It: Bengal CM Banerjee

Kolkata: Reaffirming Trinamool Congress's support for the Union government on matters of external affairs, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party was not boycotting the multi-party diplomatic mission aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and would send its representatives once a formal request is received.

"It is not that no one from Trinamool is going. The Centre informed the parliamentary party about joining the delegation. However, we have not received any news from the party. It must be remembered that the parliamentary party only decides about the session of Parliament and can't take any policy decisions. The government cannot decide the party representative. If the Centre reaches out to us, we will think about it. But we are not boycotting the delegation," Banerjee said before leaving for a three-day trip to North Bengal.

"No request to send a representative's name for the outreach programme came to us. If it had, then of course we could have considered it. We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre," she added.