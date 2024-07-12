"Yet Another Headline-Grabbing Exercise": Congress on Centre Declaring June 25 As "Constitution Murder Day"

New Delhi [India] : Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday targeted "non-biological" Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours after the Government of India announced that June 25 will be remembered annually as "Constitution Murder Day" in remembrance of the Emergency declared by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

In a series of tweets on X, Jairm Ramesh said, "Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as ModiMukti Diwas".

"This is a non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to systematic assault," His post added. He added, "This is a non-biological PM whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in Nov 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi".

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the day would serve as a reminder of the significant sacrifices endured by those who faced the severe hardships of the 1975 Emergency, highlighting their immense contributions.

"On 25 June 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, showing her dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by imposing an emergency in the country. Lakhs of people were jailed without any reason and the voice of the media was suppressed. The Government of India has decided to celebrate 25 June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', Shah wrote in a post on X.