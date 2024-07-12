ETV Bharat / bharat

"Yet Another Headline-Grabbing Exercise": Congress on Centre Declaring June 25 As "Constitution Murder Day"

author img

By ANI

Published : 21 hours ago

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, reacting to Centre declaring June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Divas', took strong objection in a post on X. He called it 'yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency' in the past ten years.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo)

New Delhi [India] : Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday targeted "non-biological" Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours after the Government of India announced that June 25 will be remembered annually as "Constitution Murder Day" in remembrance of the Emergency declared by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

In a series of tweets on X, Jairm Ramesh said, "Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as ModiMukti Diwas".

"This is a non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to systematic assault," His post added. He added, "This is a non-biological PM whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in Nov 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi".

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the day would serve as a reminder of the significant sacrifices endured by those who faced the severe hardships of the 1975 Emergency, highlighting their immense contributions.

"On 25 June 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, showing her dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by imposing an emergency in the country. Lakhs of people were jailed without any reason and the voice of the media was suppressed. The Government of India has decided to celebrate 25 June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', Shah wrote in a post on X.

New Delhi [India] : Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday targeted "non-biological" Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours after the Government of India announced that June 25 will be remembered annually as "Constitution Murder Day" in remembrance of the Emergency declared by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

In a series of tweets on X, Jairm Ramesh said, "Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as ModiMukti Diwas".

"This is a non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to systematic assault," His post added. He added, "This is a non-biological PM whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in Nov 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi".

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the day would serve as a reminder of the significant sacrifices endured by those who faced the severe hardships of the 1975 Emergency, highlighting their immense contributions.

"On 25 June 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, showing her dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by imposing an emergency in the country. Lakhs of people were jailed without any reason and the voice of the media was suppressed. The Government of India has decided to celebrate 25 June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', Shah wrote in a post on X.

TAGGED:

SAMVIDHAAN HATYA DIVASCONGRESSEMERGENCYCONSTITUTIONCONGRESS ON CONSTITUTION MURDER DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.