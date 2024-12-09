ETV Bharat / bharat

Yes Madam Criticised Over Purported Email On Firing Of Stressed Staff; Some Dub It A Marketing Stunt

YesMadam drew flak after a purported internal email leaked on social media suggesting the termination of those staff who had indicated workplace stress.

Yes Madam Criticised Over Purported Email On Firing Of Stressed Staff; Some Dub It A Marketing Stunt
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Online beauty services platform YesMadam drew flak on Monday after a purported internal email leaked on social media suggesting the termination of those staff who had indicated workplace stress, although many dubbed it a marketing gimmick for a possible campaign. An email sent to the company, however, did not elicit a response.

Anushka Dutta, whose LinkedIn profile identifies her as a UX copywriter at the company, in a post said: "What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed?" She attached a screenshot which shows a mail from the company's HR official. Internet users, however, were skeptical and speculated of the post's legitimacy, terming it as a publicity stunt.

"Looking at Yes Madam's marketing trends this looks like a campaign. The virality of these firing posts set a good ground to launch "corporate packages for a de-stress massage" or something. Plus they're a human resource heavy business, eliminating 100s of employees is contradictory to their ongoing rapid scaling. Controversial Marketing at its best," a user wrote on X.

An ex-employee told PTI that whatever is happening appears to be a marketing stunt. Another netizen took a funny dig on the issue and said, "Does Yes Madam's marketing team know that there are 113 days until April 1st". Noida-headquartered YesMadam secured investments from Lenskart's Peyush Bansal, Sugar's Vineeta Singh, OYO's Ritesh Aggarwal and boAt's Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India.

However, some claimed that the company had indeed resorted to layoffs in the recent past albeit for reasons other than workplace stress. Another former employee pointed towards long work hours and said that employees are forced to work even on weekends and off days.

