Yemeni President Sanctions Execution Of Jailed Malayali Nurse Nimisha Priya

Eranakulam: The President of Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Monday approved the death sentence of jailed Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who was convicted of murder in the country. The execution is anticipated to be carried out within a month.

Nimisha Priya, a native of Kollangode, Palakkad, was sentenced to death in a 2017 case for the murder of a Yemeni citizen named Talal Abdu Mehdi.

Nimisha came to Yemen as a nurse in 2012. Thereafter, she, along with Talal, started a clinic there in 2015. Despite not knowing Nimisha, he tried to take half of the monthly income as a shareholder of the clinic. Later, he told many people that he was her husband.

Subsequently, it became an issue of concern. Later, Talal allegedly began to physically assault her and forced her to have physical relations with his friends. It is suspected to be the reason Nimisha killed Talal by injecting drugs in July 2017.

Nimisha's argument is that she did not intend to kill him, and the aim was to recover the passport that Talal had. Her mother, Premakumari, had travelled to Yemen to meet the family of the Yemeni citizen and to secure Nimisha's release.