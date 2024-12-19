Yellow Taxis, Vestige Of Calcutta, Lose Pace With App Cabs

Kolkata: They glitter among their ultramodern successors in the dimming sunrays on Kolkata's Rajpath. They wear not the shining colours but the turmeric-yellow with a dash of blue in the middle as a trademark not to be mistaken for. They are among the last few vestiges of Old Calcutta- the Yellow Taxi, reminding one about the character of Bishambhar Roy in the Oscar-winning auteur Satyajit Ray's Jalshagar.

It's difficult to say when Black and Yellow taxis went down the pages of history. According to old-timers, Black and Yellow taxis used to ply within the city while Yellow taxis had to be called for travelling to outer destinations. While Black and Yellow taxis can be found in the archives, their Yellow avatars are on the brink of extinction. Intellectuals and taxi lovers are naturally dejected by its grim future as they lament, "We love to reminisce about the memory but are careless about its preservation and modernisation. Double-decker buses, trams and Yellow taxis are the last markers of them which will soon become things of the past".

Development is Displacement

While others term development as displacement. In the words of Tennyson, "The old order changeth, yielding place to new, And God fulfils Himself in many ways". Likewise, trams and Yellow taxis slow down vehicular movement and it's better to take them off the road. The government announced 2,500 taxis older than 15 years unfit to ply in Kolkata, bringing wrinkles of worry on the foreheads of the taxi drivers, unions and citizens. It's more about losing the city's cultural insignia than financial sustainability.

The Hindusthan Motors launched Ambassador in 1957 (ETV Bharat)

"Change comes with development. The Bengalis used to wear Dhoti-Punjabi. But professional commitment has changed that to shirt-pants. We have to be progressive as change is eternal. Similarly, if Yellow Taxi fails to upgrade it to the needs of modern times, it will have to lose out. Nothing can be done as it's the age of service," Debasish Dutta, president of Bengal Chamber of Commerce and secretary of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club, said.

First Run on Chowringhee Road in 1909

The first taxi, manufactured by a French carmaker Chevijaan (Chevron), plied on Chowringhee Road in 1909, followed by the taxis of Indian Motor Taxi Cab and Engineering Company which closed down after the Britishers left India.

The void was filled by Hindustan Motors with its Ambassador in 1957 which was used both as a personal vehicle and commercially. The first version of Ambassador used to be in Black and White for plying inside the city and those painted yellow were for travelling long distances.

Longing for Survival

In the age of App Cabs, and state-of-the-art public transport, commuters' preference for this traditional transport is at a low ebb. The Hindusthan Motors winded down, ringing the death knell of Yellow taxis.

According to sources in the state transport department, 2,000 revamped Yellow taxis will be launched soon by a private cab firm. The old permits can be used for the new launches.

Commuters' preference has shifted to app-basec cabs (ETV Bharat)

"We want the taxi union, drivers, and owners to discuss with us about the future of Yellow taxis as the nostalgia has to be kept alive. If anyone intends to launch their vehicle with a commercial registration number and paint it yellow, the department will extend every possible help," a transport official said.

Most of the taxi drivers were from Punjab, Bihar and Odisha. Later Bengalis took this up as a profession. Despite regular hikes in fuel prices, the taxi fares have not been revised at par since 2018. To reign in the app-based cabs, the transport department attached Yellow taxis in the "Yatri Sathi" app. As per data, 7,086 taxis have been onboarded in three years with nearly 61 lakh trips worth Rs 166 crore.

Fearing the loss of emotion, tradition and profession, Yellow taxis still beacon passengers. The City of Joy still inspires it to roll but still haunts the answer to whether Yellow taxis will stand by the commuters on the Rajpath.

