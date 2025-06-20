Yellow Alert Issued For Four Days Of Rain In Delhi-NCR, AQI Shows Improvement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on yellow alert, warning of rain and strong gusts over the next four days.
The weather department also said the monsoon is likely to sweep into the national capital on June 22, easing the recent heat. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity on Friday morning stood at 77 per cent, and the city is expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain later in the day.
Meanwhile, the national capital's air quality showed notable improvement. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 89 on Thursday, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.
Area-wise AQI data shows improvement across multiple locations. 71 in Shadipur, 69 in Punjabi Bagh, 59 in North Campus DU, 53 in Lodhi Road, 104 in Jahangirpuri, and 51 in Mandir Marg. The lowest AQI was reported at Burari crossing (51), while the highest was 129 in Mundka.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 51-100 is considered 'satisfactory', while 101-200 falls under the 'moderate' category. With the monsoon set to arrive and rains expected to persist, both temperatures and pollution levels are likely to decline further, offering temporary relief to Delhi's residents.
