ETV Bharat / bharat

Yellow Alert Issued For Four Days Of Rain In Delhi-NCR, AQI Shows Improvement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on yellow alert, warning of rain and strong gusts over the next four days.

The weather department also said the monsoon is likely to sweep into the national capital on June 22, easing the recent heat. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity on Friday morning stood at 77 per cent, and the city is expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain later in the day.

Meanwhile, the national capital's air quality showed notable improvement. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 89 on Thursday, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.