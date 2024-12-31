Yearender 2024: News Makers Who Defined India This Year

As the year comes to an end, India reflects on the individuals who made headlines, set new benchmarks, and inspired the nation. From politics and sports to business and entertainment, these newsmakers have left a significant mark. Let us look at some of India’s most impactful personalities this year.
1. Narendra Modi: Leading the Nation from the Front
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained one of the most talked-about figures in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for the third time as the National Democratic Alliance came to power. The BJP failed to get a majority on its own and was reduced to 240 seats. The saffron party then came to power with the help of allies like the Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena. The Prime Minister did not make any significant changes to his top four ministerial positions to ensure continuity in his third term.
Known for his decisive leadership and ambitious plans, Modi continued to lead India with significant policies and initiatives. This year saw important developments under his leadership, including advancements in infrastructure, technology, and foreign diplomacy. Modi’s international visits and meetings with world leaders strengthened India's global image. Events like the G20 discussions and partnerships in technology and clean energy showcased India as a growing global power. At home, schemes promoting women's entrepreneurship and youth skilling created new opportunities for citizens. Modi’s leadership remains central to India’s progress and ambitions for the future.
2. Women Empowerment: Droupadi Murmu Breaking Barriers
2024 was a remarkable year for Indian women across sectors. Women leaders, athletes, and innovators made their presence felt. Droupadi Murmu, India’s first tribal woman President from Odisha, continued to inspire the nation with her simplicity and focus on inclusive governance.
Her initiatives supporting tribal communities, women’s education, and rural development received widespread appreciation. She is also the youngest person to occupy the post (at 64) and the first president born in independent India.
3. Virat Kohli: The Year of Comebacks and Milestones
When it comes to Indian cricket, Virat Kohli always remains a key figure, and 2024 was no different. Kohli, who is widely regarded as one of the best cricketers in the world, continued to amaze fans with his brilliant performances. This year, Virat achieved several milestones, including surpassing records of cricket legends. His consistency in international tournaments kept India's hopes alive on multiple occasions. Whether it was Test matches, ODIs, or T20 games, Kohli proved that his dedication and hard work remain unmatched.
Beyond cricket, Kohli also continued his role as an inspiration to young athletes, emphasising focus, and discipline. His passion for the game and ability to bounce back from tough times earned him respect not just in India, but across the globe. However, Virat Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on the first day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 26, 2024. The former Indian captain had cut across the pitch and brushed his shoulder against Australian debutant Sam Konstas.
4. Hardik Pandya: A Year of Ups and Downs
Cricketer Hardik Pandya also grabbed headlines throughout the year. Known for his aggressive style and all-round performance, Hardik led the Indian team through crucial matches. Hardik’s leadership in the IPL (Indian Premier League) became a major talking point. While his team showed promise, controversies around his captaincy and decisions made him a trending topic both online and offline.
Despite some criticisms, Hardik proved his worth with his powerful performances, especially in T20 cricket, where he emerged as a key player.
5. Gautam Adani: Business Expansion and Growth
Business tycoon Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, remained one of the most prominent names in India’s corporate world. Adani’s companies saw significant expansion this year, especially in sectors like ports. Adani Group’s focus on sustainability and innovation earned global recognition.
The businessman’s strategic vision helped drive new investments and partnerships that supported India’s economic growth. Despite challenges and scrutiny in the financial world, Adani remained a symbol of resilience and success.
6. Women Athletes: Stars of the Sporting World
Indian women athletes achieved remarkable success in 2024, proving their mettle on the global stage. PV Sindhu, India’s badminton star, made a stunning comeback by winning major international titles this year. Her determination and grit continue to inspire future generations of athletes.
In athletics, Hima Das and Dutee Chand brought pride to the nation with their strong performances in international championships. Their achievements reflected India’s growing strength in track and field sports. Indian wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and boxers like Nikhat Zareen also made headlines with their victories.
7. Neeraj Chopra: Flying High with Achievements
India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made headlines once again with his outstanding performances in athletics. Neeraj, who brought India an Olympic gold earlier, continued his winning streak at global competitions this year.
His achievements in events like the Diamond League and Asian Games further solidified his status as a world-class athlete.
8. Deepika Padukone, and Sonu Sood: The Socially Conscious Celebrities
Deepika Padukone continued her work through the Live Love Laugh Foundation. Her efforts to promote mental health awareness, especially among young people, created a positive impact nationwide.
Sonu Sood remained a real-life hero, expanding his charitable efforts by providing scholarships for underprivileged students. His work earned him recognition as a humanitarian icon.
9. The Digital Creators Making India Proud
2024 was also the year of digital content creators who made India proud on global platforms. Social media influencers, YouTubers, and educators used their platforms to entertain, inform, and inspire millions. Creators like Bhuvan Bam and Prajakta Koli ventured into multiple projects. From sharing educational content to raising awareness on social issues, India’s digital creators proved that their influence goes beyond views and likes.
10. Rukmini Banerji: Champion of Education
Among the big names in politics, sports, and entertainment, Rukmini Banerji, an educationist and CEO of Pratham Education Foundation, quietly made waves. Her work in improving foundational learning outcomes for children across rural India gained national and international recognition.
This year, Rukmini’s initiatives focused on teacher training, and ensuring every child has access to quality learning. Her efforts inspired education reforms and brought attention to the importance of equal opportunities for all children.
11. Gukesh Dommaraju: Indian Chess Grandmaster
D Gukesh made history after becoming the youngest world chess champion after he dethroned China’s Ding Liren. Gukesh’s victory was congratulated by the nation. The year 2024 was filled with achievements, challenges, and moments of inspiration. Leaders like Narendra Modi shaped policies, cricketers like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya brought excitement to sports, and business leaders like Gautam Adani showcased resilience.
Celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Sonu Sood used their fame for a good cause, while individuals like Rukmini Banerji and Neeraj Chopra made the nation proud in their own ways.