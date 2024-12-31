ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2024: News Makers Who Defined India This Year

As the year comes to an end, India reflects on the individuals who made headlines, set new benchmarks, and inspired the nation. From politics and sports to business and entertainment, these newsmakers have left a significant mark. Let us look at some of India’s most impactful personalities this year.

1. Narendra Modi: Leading the Nation from the Front

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained one of the most talked-about figures in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for the third time as the National Democratic Alliance came to power. The BJP failed to get a majority on its own and was reduced to 240 seats. The saffron party then came to power with the help of allies like the Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena. The Prime Minister did not make any significant changes to his top four ministerial positions to ensure continuity in his third term.

Known for his decisive leadership and ambitious plans, Modi continued to lead India with significant policies and initiatives. This year saw important developments under his leadership, including advancements in infrastructure, technology, and foreign diplomacy. Modi’s international visits and meetings with world leaders strengthened India's global image. Events like the G20 discussions and partnerships in technology and clean energy showcased India as a growing global power. At home, schemes promoting women's entrepreneurship and youth skilling created new opportunities for citizens. Modi’s leadership remains central to India’s progress and ambitions for the future.

2. Women Empowerment: Droupadi Murmu Breaking Barriers

2024 was a remarkable year for Indian women across sectors. Women leaders, athletes, and innovators made their presence felt. Droupadi Murmu, India’s first tribal woman President from Odisha, continued to inspire the nation with her simplicity and focus on inclusive governance.

Her initiatives supporting tribal communities, women’s education, and rural development received widespread appreciation. She is also the youngest person to occupy the post (at 64) and the first president born in independent India.

3. Virat Kohli: The Year of Comebacks and Milestones

When it comes to Indian cricket, Virat Kohli always remains a key figure, and 2024 was no different. Kohli, who is widely regarded as one of the best cricketers in the world, continued to amaze fans with his brilliant performances. This year, Virat achieved several milestones, including surpassing records of cricket legends. His consistency in international tournaments kept India's hopes alive on multiple occasions. Whether it was Test matches, ODIs, or T20 games, Kohli proved that his dedication and hard work remain unmatched.

Beyond cricket, Kohli also continued his role as an inspiration to young athletes, emphasising focus, and discipline. His passion for the game and ability to bounce back from tough times earned him respect not just in India, but across the globe. However, Virat Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on the first day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 26, 2024. The former Indian captain had cut across the pitch and brushed his shoulder against Australian debutant Sam Konstas.

4. Hardik Pandya: A Year of Ups and Downs

Cricketer Hardik Pandya also grabbed headlines throughout the year. Known for his aggressive style and all-round performance, Hardik led the Indian team through crucial matches. Hardik’s leadership in the IPL (Indian Premier League) became a major talking point. While his team showed promise, controversies around his captaincy and decisions made him a trending topic both online and offline.

Despite some criticisms, Hardik proved his worth with his powerful performances, especially in T20 cricket, where he emerged as a key player.