Yearender 2024: From Spirit Airlines To BYJU's, Top Firms Sought Bankruptcy Protection

The year 2024 witnessed a severe economic downturn, culminating in the filing for bankruptcy of a plethora of top-notch companies. Here's a sneak peek at some of the prominent ones.

1. Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, the largest US budget carrier filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy (a legal process that allows a business to reorganise its debts and assets while remaining in operation) petition in November this year after facing mounting losses and insurmountable debt in the post-pandemic travel landscape. The airline lost over $2.5 billion since 2020 and faces impending debt payments of over $1 billion in 2025-2026.

2. Red Lobster

The world’s largest seafood chain, Red Lobster, filed for bankruptcy in May, counting over $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in cash reserves. In the bankruptcy documents, CEO Jonathan Tibus said debtors faced numerous financial and operational ultimatums, including a challenging macroeconomic atmosphere, a bloated and underperforming restaurant footprint, failed or ill-advised strategic initiatives and steep competition in the sector.

3. SunPower

SunPower, a national solar panel installer, filed for bankruptcy in August. As part of it, Complete Solaria, an amalgamation of Complete Solar and Solaria, will purchase SunPower's Blue Raven Solar and New Homes subsidiaries and parts of its dealer network.

4. LaVie Care Centres

A prominent name in skilled nursing facilities in the United States, LaVie Care Centers filed for bankruptcy in June. The Atlanta-based firm blames the pandemic's lingering effects and excessive labour costs for its financial difficulties. The company has over $1.1 billion in outstanding debt including $622 million tied to long-term lease agreements.

5. The Body Shop (US & Canada)

A leading UK-based cosmetics brand, the Body Shop, filed for Chapter 7 insolvency (a legal process that allows individuals and businesses to discharge most of their debts by liquidating their non-exempt assets) in the US and Canada in March. The company winded up its US stores on March 1 and liquidated 33 of 105 stores in Canada along with discontinuing online sales in the country. Founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and known for its ethics, the Body Shop has been hit by inflation and competition as mall-based, middle-class-focused retailers find it difficult to stay afloat.

6. Tupperware