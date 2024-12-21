Yearender 2024: The Year That Saw Resurgence Of Terrorism In J&K's Jammu Region

Jammu: The year 2024 saw re-emergence of militancy in Jammu region and eight out of 10 districts including Jammu district witnessed terror incidents which claimed several lives of security forces and few terrorists were also eliminated.

The major terror incidents occurred in Reasi, Doda, Kathua and Poonch districts whereas in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts security forces also faced casualties.

The resurgence of terrorism in Jammu region began with the killing of a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member Muhammad Sharief on April 28 in remote Chochru Gala heights of Basantgarh area of Udhampur district after which search operation was launched in upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kathua districts.

The security forces were not aware of the gravity of the situation then as to who is behind the killing and from where these terrorists have been able to reach deep into the forests of Udhampur. The district doesn’t share any kind of border with Pakistan and is also home to the headquarters of the northern command of Indian Army.

From Udhampur the terrorists moved swiftly to different region of Kathua, Doda, and Kishtwar districts whereas few terrorists had managed to reach deep inside the Reasi district, which shares boundary with Rajouri district and terrorists, according the police investigation, had managed to enter in Reasi district from Rajouri areas.

On May 4, the first major terror attack of 2024 happened in Sanai forests of Surankote area of Poonch district on a convoy of Indian Air Force (IAF) in which one soldier was killed and four others were wounded. The terrorists managed to flee and till the end of this year security forces have been able to either kill or arrest the terrorists behind the attack.

On June 9, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking oath in the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi for the third consecutive time, terrorists attacked a bus carrying back pilgrims from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra in Reasi district and killed nine and injured 43 pilgrims.

On June 11, Jammu and Kashmir police managed to kill a terrorist in Saida Sukha village in Hiranagar area of Kathua district, close to the IB but a civilian was also injured in the incident. On the very next day, a special police officer (SPO) and five soldiers were injured in Chattergala area in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah in district Doda when terrorists attacked them. This was the return of terror incidents in Doda district and on the same day a policeman was injured in Kota top area of Tanta in Gundoh region of district Doda. One CRPF man was killed in Saida Sukha village of Hiranagar on the same day and it was felt that terrorists are everywhere and are striking on their place and time of choice.

On June 26, security forces got the major success in Sinoo forests of Gundoh in district Doda when they killed three hardcore Pakistani terrorists without facing any casualty or injury. There was nothing much to cheer about for the security forces after that operation.

Come July 8, the death anniversary of former poster boy of militancy in Kashmir Burhan Wani, terrorists ambushed Army vehicles in Badnote village of Loi Malhar in Billawar Tehsil of Kathua district killing five soldiers including a Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) and injuring five others. The terrorists involved in the attack continue to remain at large whereas police have arrested several over ground workers for giving logistics and other support to the terrorists.

On July 15, terrorists killed four soldiers including a captain in another attack in Urranbaggi forests in Dessa area of Doda district and despite huge cordon put in place terrorists were able to flee. Before this attack security forces were after these terrorists for a week but couldn’t track them.

On August 10, terrorists killed two soldiers in Kokernag forests of Anantnag district. Two civilians also died in the incident. According to security forces, it was the same group of terrorists who had killed four soldiers in the Urranbaggi area in Doda district and had managed to enter Kashmir valley.

On August 14, when the nation was preparing for Independence Day celebrations, terrorists killed an Army captain in the upper reaches of Assar in Doda district. This time forces were able to kill an unidentified terrorist as well. During the operation one M4 carbine rifle was recovered by the security forces.

On August 19, a CRPF trooper was killed in Chill, Dudu area of Udhampur district in yet another terror attack.

Come September, security forces got some success when they killed two Jaish terrorists in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on September 11. But on September 13, security forces lost two more soldiers and this time the terror incident occurred in the upper reaches of Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

On September 28, a policeman was killed and a deputy superintendent of police and an assistant sub inspector of police were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Billawar area of Kathua district. On the next day, security forces killed a militant in the ongoing operation.

On October 28-29, security forces achieved a major success when they killed three heavily armed militants near Assan temple in Jogwan village of Battal-Khour area in Akhnoor sector near the LoC in Jammu district. Security forces only lost a trained dog in the incident.

On November 7, terrorists killed two VDG members in Kuntwara area of Kishtwar district and on November 10, a JCO was killed and three soldiers were injured in upper reaches of Keshwan on Bharat ridge bordering Kishtwar and Doda district.

In Jammu region, security forces have lost 14 soldiers including officers whereas they have been able to kill 10 militants. Two policemen and a CRPF trooper also lost their lives in different terror incidents whereas three VDG members and nine civilians (pilgrims) lost their lives during this year.

The biggest setback, according to an Army officer of lieutenant colonel rank, which the security forces faced, was that they were not able to inflict the casualties to the terrorists who continue to roam in the upper reaches of many of these hilly districts.

On the other hand in Kashmir valley, things remained a bit calm with encounters taking place in different areas in which mostly the militants were killed. But during the later part of the year on November 2, an encounter occurred in heart of Srinagar city in Khanyar area whereas for the first time in many years, a grenade was lobbed near Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) Srinagar during Sunday market on November 3 in which a woman lost her life and 12 others received injuries.

On October 20, the biggest terror incident in Kashmir valley occurred in Gangbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district in which seven people including a doctor were killed.

Terrorists continued to target migrant workers in Kashmir valley and four people from outside J&K lost their lives whereas two others got injured. A former Sarpanch of BJP was also killed in Shopian as well.

Overall, around 121 people have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir so far in 59 incidents which include 31 civilians, 26 security force personnel, 63 militants and one unidentified person.

In the past, the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch remained on the target of terrorists as many of the areas in these districts have been traditional infiltration routes for the terrorists before entering into the Kashmir valley. But this time the terrorists not only exploited the traditional infiltration routes through the Line of Control (LoC) in these districts but they were able to exploit the shortcomings of the security grid on the 198-km-long International Border from Paharpur in Kathua district to Chicken Neck area of Akhnoor near river Chenab.

This year mostly the infiltration occurred through IB in Kathua district and from where the terrorists managed to cross the ridges and streams and reach the upper areas of Kathua and Udhampur districts and also entered Doda and Kishtwar districts and they continue to survive.