Yearender 2024 | The Ramoji Rao Legacy: Media Tycoon, Film City Founder, Entrepreneur

Hyderabad: A torchbearer of media revolution, a champion of cinema, a doyen of entertainment, a magician of words and a wizard of entrepreneurship - all rolled into one. That is Ramoji Rao, the late Chairman of Ramoji Group. With his myriad lifetime achievements, Ramoji Rao won countless admirers and millions of followers. He walked tall as a leading light of the information revolution and as a warrior of democracy.

Ramoji Rao remained a lifelong crusader for freedom of the press, innovation and experimentation, always challenging the status quo and breathing professionalism into every endeavour he embraced.

A Legacy That Lives Forever

Born into a farmer's family on November 16, 1936, at Pedaparupudi village near Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh, Ramoji Rao rose from humble beginnings to dizzying heights. He passed away on June 8, 2024, at the age of 87 years, leaving behind a multi-faceted and lasting legacy, marked by outstanding contributions he made in every field he ventured into.

Over decades of excellence, Ramoji Rao became a beacon of entertainment, who turned dreams into reality. A champion of cinema, he founded the majestic Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, a must-visit for film buffs, holidaymakers and fun seekers. A committed film producer, he put storytelling above star power. He was a philanthropist with an unwavering commitment to social responsibility. Always a farmer's son, he never forgot his roots and took up service activities after adopting his native village.

A Karma Yogi in Word and Deed

Ramoji Rao remained a man of action and dynamism all through his life, touching millions of lives through his lifelong entrepreneurial achievements in diverse sectors - media, cinema, hospitality, financial security and the food industry. He was a rare visionary who stopped at nothing to transform dreams into reality. A trendsetter in media in his own right, he defied the stereotype, challenged the senior rivals of his time and took bold steps in the course of serving all sections of readers.

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, popularly known as Ramoji Rao, has a warmer side to his multifarious personality. To those close to him, he remained a friend, philosopher and guide. He planned everything well in advance, including his afterlife, by choosing his final resting place at the Ramoji Film City, where he was laid to rest with State honours.

A Versatile Entrepreneur

A born entrepreneur, Ramoji Rao was full of ideas always with a burning desire to create something for every section of people - readers, film buffs, food enthusiasts, money savers. Through his numerous media publications, he had reached out to all sections of society - farmers, women, children, youth and job aspirants.

He founded Margadarsi chit funds in 1962, Eenadu in 1974, Priya Foods in 1980, Dolphin Group of Hotels in 1980, Ushakiron Movies in 1983, ETV Channels in 1995, Ramoji Film City in 1996, Ramadevi Public School in 2002 and ETV Bharat in 2019.

Infographic on the journey of Ramoji Rao (ETV Bharat)

A Crusader for Freedom of The Press

Ramoji Rao, who founded Eenadu, stood up against the censorship of the press during the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. Under his leadership, Eenadu has consistently stood by the people in their various struggles during its 50-year journey. The daily has been strongly advocating truth, fairness and justice, often challenging misgovernance, graft and threats to democratic institutions. Ramoji Rao served as the Editors Guild of India president in the late 80s.

A towering personality in the media

Over five decades, Ramoji Rao had set up a large set of newspapers, magazines and electronic platforms. These include Eenadu Telugu daily newspaper, ETV, ETV Bharat, Annadata, Balabharatham, Chatura and Vipula. The Eenadu daily, which was started in 1974, has become the heartbeat of Telugu readers and it has been celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year.

Ramoji Rao has drawn accolades from a plethora of luminaries, political leaders, intellectuals and civil society leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Ramoji Rao's efforts, saying that the Ramoji Group Chairman had not only revolutionised the Indian media but also exhibited a passion for the country's development. "I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Senior Journalist and The Hindu Publishing Group Director N Ram, addressing a commemorative meeting organised by the Andhra Pradesh government, recalled how Ramoji Rao has turned Eenadu into a strong advocate for truth and justice, "consistently standing up against government overreach, corruption and threats to democratic values."

To commemorate Ramoji Rao's legacy, Eenadu Managing Director and Ramoji Rao's elder son Cherukuri Kiron made a Rs 10 crore contribution towards the construction of Andhra Pradesh's capital city Amaravati.

Ramoji Rao's Brainchild: Golden Jubilee of Eenadu

During his long stint at the helm of a vibrant media conglomerate, Ramoji Rao made countless experiments in journalism and mass communication. Under his leadership, Eenadu rose to become the crowning glory of Telugu journalism. He had also started Eenadu Journalism School to create opportunities for the upcoming youth. He touched millions of readers' hearts cutting across young and old, students, children, women, farmers and so on through a multitude of papers, magazines and electronic entities like Eenadu, ETV, ETV Bharat, Annadata, Balabharatham, Chatura and Vipula.

Eenadu symbolised Ramoji Rao's commitment to the public cause and common good, holding governments accountable for their actions. In 2004, Eenadu daily brought to lift graft during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government, unearthing how the resources belonging to the public were used for the benefit of individuals. He put credibility above everything else, thereby putting Eenadu on top of all Telugu newspapers within four years of its launch. Eenadu was there behind every people's movement like the 1984 revival of democracy agitation. Ramoji Rao's vision is evident from how he established ETV channels in many Indian languages, capturing the attention of the whole country. Also, he set up ETV Bharat app - a digital platform with 23 news portals in 13 Indian languages.

A Champion of Democracy

When the United Andhra Pradesh's NTR government was overthrown in 1984, Ramoji Rao-led Eenadu firmly opposed the undemocratic act and gave the much-needed morale booster to the people's movement which eventually led to the restoration of democracy in the state. In catching people's pulse, Eenadu was at the forefront. Prior to the 2004 United AP election, Eenadu made sure to cover YS Rajasekhara Reddy's state-wide padayatra. Likewise, YSR's son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's padayatra also found enough coverage in Eenadu in 2019.

A Helping Hand to Disaster Victims

The Ramoji Group of Companies always stood in the forefront of helping the victims of natural calamities. It rebuilt the Kavda village which was flattened in the Gujarat earthquake on the Pakistan border. Also, houses were built for the victims of the Kerala floods. Eenadu Relief Fund played a proactive role in rekindling hope in the lives of those who lost their livelihoods during disasters. Help was given to tsunami victims of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. Rehabilitation activities were taken up in the united AP and Odisha when the people were hit by cyclones and floods.

Ramoji Rao adopted and transformed his birthplace Pedaparupudi in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh and also Naganpalli in Rangareddy district of Telangana into model villages at a cost of Rs 28 crore. His other contributions include the construction of five government buildings at a cost of Rs. 9 crore in Abdullapurmet, Ibrahimpatnam and Hayathnagar mandals, old age homes at a cost of Rs. 5 crore in Mancherial, Bhadrachalam and Kurnool. During Covid, Ramoji Rao donated Rs. 20 crore to the two Telugu states and Rs. 1 crore to Tamil Nadu.

Ramoji Film City (RFC) - A Dream Project

Ramoji Rao has also excelled as a film producer, distributor and studio owner. His message-oriented films like Mayuri, Pratighatana, Chitra and Nuvvekavali were huge successes at the box office. Ramoji Film City (RFC) became a focal point for the film industry where more than 3000 films including Baahubali, Ghajini, Chandramukhi, Robot and Pushpa were made. RFC has emerged as a vibrant hub of entertainment and fun with a variety of events being held to entertain visitors during holidays, festivals and special programmes of diverse organisations.

Some Life Lessons from Ramoji Rao: