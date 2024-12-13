Yearender 2024: TDP-Led NDA Sweeps Andhra Pradesh Polls; Chandrababu Naidu Becomes CM For Fourth Time

Hyderabad: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consisting of the TDP, Janasena and BJP, won a landslide victory over the YSRCP in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Together, the NDA allies won 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly while the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP was reduced to just 11 seats. Among the NDA allies, the TDP won 135 seats, Janasena 21 and BJP 8.

As a consequence of this massive mandate, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister of the residual Andhra Pradesh state for the second time. His first term was from 2014 to 2019. Before the state bifurcation, Naidu served as the CM of United AP twice - 1995-99 and 1999-2004. The other major fallouts of this election was that Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan entered the Assembly for the first time. Whereas, the BJP got a much-needed boost with the NDA alliance winning 21 out of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 polls. YSRCP got just four MP seats.

AP went to polls for all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase on May 13. The resounding victory of NDA in the state was attributed to a strong anti-incumbency against the then-Jagan Reddy government as well as a united fight put up by the opposition parties. Another catalyst was the generous announcement of promises by TDP which counteracted the YSRCP's welfare-intensive campaign. YSRCP, which banked heavily on its implementation of RS 2.75 cr welfare during its five-year rule from 2019-24, learnt the lesson the hard way that welfare alone will not bring electoral success.

Jagan Mohan Reddy faced resentment from his party's known votebanks which include Dalits, Muslims and Christians. In addition to this, some sections of the Reddy vote-bank had also slipped away from YSRCP and several prominent Reddy leaders had shifted loyalty to the TDP and won on its ticket in this election.

Infographic for 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls (ETV Bharat)

TDP hits a Super Sixer

The 'Super Six’ guarantees promised by TDP during the election campaign far outmatched the promises made by the ruling YSRCP. The TDP guarantees, in a way, acted as a catalyst for NDA's resounding victory. Chief among these guarantees were Rs 4,000 pension per month to the elderly, free bus travel to women, three free cooking gas cylinders per year, Rs 15,000 financial assistance to every school-going child, Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and Rs 1,500 per month to all women from 18 to 59 years.

To beat the YSRCP in its own game, the TDP had also promised Rs 20,000 yearly financial assistance to each farmer, hiking village volunteers' monthly honorarium to Rs 10,000, revocation of the controversial Land Rights Act, festival allowances, foreign education scheme among others. Jagan Mohan Reddy also faced a bitter backlash from his sister Y S Sharmila. He had to grapple with a credibility crisis following the relentless campaign against him launched by Y S Sharmila, who is president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.

NDA Realignment a Game Changer

All eyes were on the AP elections, which were held along with the Lok Sabha polls. Pollsters and political leaders waited with bated breath to see whether the realigned NDA partners - TDP, Janasena and BJP - would be able to foil YSRCP's plan to retain power, solely banking on its government's multi-crore welfare programmes during its first term from 2019 to 2024.

The imprisonment of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail for about 50 days in the skill development case proved counter-productive to Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP. A sympathy wave generated in favour of Naidu gave a fillip to the NDA leading to its spectacular victory.

TDP's Accommodative Spirit

The TDP and its allies stuck together and put up a rare show of unity and determination to end the YSRCP rule. The leaders of the three NDA allies took special care to ensure the winning chances of their main contestants like Pawan Kalyana and Nara Lokesh, who were fiercely targetted by the YSRCP. On its part, several TDP leaders made sacrifices by giving their tickets to new faces to facilitate a certain victory for the NDA. Also, the TDP leadership turned more accommodating by giving a total of 31 out of 175 assembly seats to its two other partners - 21 to Janasena and 10 to BJP.

The anti-incumbency factor has further strengthened the NDA march to victory. The resentment against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government among employees, teachers and other sections has ensured a cakewalk for the TDP and its allies.

Proactive Pawan Kalyan

For reasons not known, the YSRCP had targeted Janasena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan both politically and personally. A furious Pawan Kalyan waited for his opportunity and made sure that the BJP joined hands with the TDP in this year's election. The actor's strong support and fan base in parts of the state swung the election result. After forming their alliance, the NDA gave a call to throw out the vengeful, autocratic and corrupt government of YSRCP.

It was a crushing defeat for the YSRCP as it got just 11 seats in this year's election as against 151 in 2019 when there was a four-cornered contest as the TDP, Janasena and BJP contested separately. In 2019, the TDP got just 23 but this time its tally reached 135.

Impact of Volunteer System

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the YSRCP introduced the volunteer system to distribute welfare benefits at the doorsteps of the people. It had created tensions among the elected local body representatives and village-level functionaries. As the government's programmes directly reached the people, the importance of MLAs and MPs also declined to a considerable extent.

Polavaram and Amaravati

The people, especially farmers had not taken kindly to the fact that the YSRCP could not complete the Polaravam major irrigation project, which was projected by the TDP as the lifeline for the entire state. While the NDA effectively took advantage of this during its election campaign, the YSRCP leaders were caught on the backfoot with no effective counterargument. Similarly, the stopping of the Amaravati capital city works and the announcement of three capitals by Jagan Mohan Reddy had spoilt his party's chances to some extent.

Vindictive regime

The YSRCP regime had jailed a large number of TDP MLAs, former ministers and leaders across the state in some case or the other. The TDP leaders who faced this harsh treatment include K Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Dhulipala Narendra, J. C. Prabhakar Reddy, and Chintamaneni Prabhakar. Several TDP activists were also attacked, some of them fatally, in targeted violence by the YSRCP.

The insults hurled by Ambati Rambabu, Kodali Nani and other YSRCP leaders on Chandrababu Naidu at a personal level in the Assembly had dented the image of Jagan Mohan Reddy's party. When they passed remarks against Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the TDP chief walked out of the Assembly, vowing that he would return to the House only after becoming Chief Minister again. Naidu kept his word by routing the YSRCP in the elections.

In the 2019 election, when there was no NDA alliance in AP, the TDP won just 23, Janasena one and BJP nil. The 2024 election amply proved that the NDA alliance will remain a formidable force, if united, as far as AP is concerned.