Yearender 2024: Top-10 Cases In Delhi Courts — Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship, Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest & More

New Delhi: The High Court and lower courts in Delhi saw intense action and tug of war in 2024 owing to political scandals and public interest litigations (PILs) which eventually led to landmark decisions. From former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being jailed in Excise Scam case, to citizenship case against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, to former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh facing allegations of sexual exploitation, to ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar row, several such cases dominating the Delhi High Court and lower courts gained national attention.

Here's a look back at the top-10 cases that kept the courts and public buzzing in the year that just ended.

1. Delhi Excise Scam: Kejriwal's Rollercoaster Legal Battle

While Delhi's then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was already in jail over alleged excise policy scam, the arrest of AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) ahead of Lok Sabha poll campaign in March grabbed headlines almost every day. Though Kejriwal initially secured interim bail during the election campaign, the Supreme Court, High Court, and Rouse Avenue Court witnessed dramatic twists. When his bail plea was rejected by Rouse Avenue Court and High Court, on 10 May, Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till 1 June for election campaign. Kejriwal again surrendered on June 2. On June 20, Rouse Avenue Court granted regular bail to him in the money laundering case, but the High Court stayed the bail. Within a week, CBI arrested Kejriwal citing that he remained 'evasive and non-cooperative' in his replies to the questions about his role in the alleged liquor policy scam. On 12th July, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal. Now all the accused in this case are out of jail.

2. Delhi Waqf Board Recruitment Scam

Massive irregularities surfaced in recruitment in Delhi Waqf Board following which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and several other accused were arrested. While CBI had already registered an FIR in this connection in November 2016, ED also booked many under the Money Laundering Act. In January 2024, ED filed a 5000-page chargesheet detailing illegal land deals worth crores, in which it has implicated multiple accused. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet which has mentioned Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, Kausar Imam Siddiqui and Zeeshan Haider as the accused. ED has also cited partnership firm Sky Power as an accused. According to ED, the corruption case is linked to the sale of land worth Rs 13 crore 40 lakh. All the property dealings were made using money acquired from unknown sources by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. While all the accused in the CBI case are out on bail, Amanatullah is reportedly still in judicial custody.

3. Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Controversy

The controversy surrounding citizenship of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, created a furore in the political corridors. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a petition with the Delhi High Court raising questions on Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship. Swamy claimed that several key documents linked Rahul to British nationality. To back his claim, Swamy in the petition alleged that Backops Limited company, of which Rahul Gandhi was a director, was registered in Britain in 2003. The petition mentioned that annual income tax returns filed by the company on 10 October 2005 and 31 October 2006 state that Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen. The case, questioning Rahul Gandhi's tax filings and citizenship, is scheduled for hearing on January 13.

4. Women Wrestlers Allege Sexual Abuse

For months, the case against former BJP MP and Wrestling Federation Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh dominated the Rouse Avenue Court, Patiala House Court and Delhi High Court, amid massive revolt by the wrestlers. Singh was accused of sexually abusing female wrestlers, including minors. While he has been granted bail in one case, decision with regard to the POCSO case against him is still pending after Delhi Police filed a report to close the case.

5. Ex-IAS Pooja Khedkar's Fraud

Sacked IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar faced legal trouble for allegedly submitting fake OBC and disability certificates to clear UPSC exams. The Delhi High Court recently rejected her anticipatory bail plea while stating that this particular case represents fraud not only against an organisation, but against the nation at large.

6. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi Court was on December 16, 2024 supposed to deliver its verdict against former Congress MP for his alleged involvement in the killing of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots. The pronouncement of the order has now been deferred to January 8, 2025. Decision against other key accused is also awaited.

7. Delhi Varsity Students' Union Election Under Scrutiny

Delhi University students' elections sparked controversy over property defacement. Expressing serious objection to the defacing of public property by the candidates and their supporters for election campaigning during the student union polls, the Delhi High Court had banned the counting of votes until public property was restored. Voting was held on 27 September, but the High Court allowed the counting of votes on November 11 only under assurance that all defaced public property had been cleaned.

8. SpiceJet’s Financial Turbulence

Airline company SpiceJet faced legal trouble over $4.8 million it owed to engine lessors Team France 01 SA and Sunbird France 02 SAS. SpiceJet’s top executives have been summoned by Delhi High Court which had asked the airline to pay $4.8 million to the engine manufacturers in four instalments.

9. High Drama In Delhi Assembly

Delhi BJP MLAs had approached the High Court demanding that 14 CAG reports be tabled in the Assembly. During the hearing on December 16, the Delhi government told the High Court that it would send two-three CAG reports to the Assembly Speaker and the Assembly Speaker would consider convening the session. A week after the decision, BJP MLAs have again approached the High Court alleging that the December 16 order of HC was not complied with.

10. Delhi HC Penalises Jal Board Over Child's Death

The unfortunate death of a nine-year-old boy after falling into a water-filled pit eventually led to a landmark decision by the Delhi High Court which held the Delhi Jal Board responsible for negligence. The HC also ordered the Jal Board to pay a compensation of Rs 22 lakh to the child's family. The action was initiated during hearing of a petition in which the parents of the deceased child stated that their child was running after a kite and suddenly fell into a pit filled with rainwater, which led to his death.