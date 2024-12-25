ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2024: Modi Government’s Major Policy Decisions And Schemes

New Delhi: India witnessed several significant political events in 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's central administration continuing to implement policies and initiatives in the economy, social welfare, infrastructure development, and national security sectors.

The NDA government's key choices this year were the implementation of new criminal laws, the approval of the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the introduction of the 'One Nation One Election' bill in the parliament.

The Introduction Of PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

The government of India approved the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on February 29, 2024, to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households to generate their electricity through rooftop solar plants. The Prime Minister launched the scheme on 13th February 2024. It has an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore and is to be implemented till the financial year 2026-27.

Expansion Of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

The Centre decided to assist in the construction of houses for an additional three crore rural and urban households under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on June 10, 2024.

PM Narendra Modi and others posing for picture after paying homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas (PIB)

Amendment In FDI Policy On Space Sector

The cabinet approved the amendment to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy on the space sector on February 21, 2024.

The reforms seek to liberalise the FDI policy provisions in the space sector by prescribing liberalised entry routes and providing clarity for FDI in different technologies and equipment.

Three New Criminal Laws

On December 25, 2023, President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023,' 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023,' and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.' These new criminal laws came into effect on July 1, 2024, and replaced the earlier criminal laws—the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

Key Decision On Skill Indian Youth

The Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted a new internship scheme for 500 top Indian companies to skill one crore youth over five years. It targets individuals aged 21-24 who are neither employed nor in full-time education. The government will subsidise the program, covering most costs, with organisations required to contribute from their CSR funds.

PM Narendra Modi interacting with students in Mumbai's metro (PIB)

Reforms In Pension Policy

The central government reversed a 21-year-old reform of India's civil services pension system boldly brought in by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, unveiling a new ‘Unified Pension Scheme’ (UPS) that is virtually akin to the Old Pension Scheme and assures government employees 50 per cent of their last drawn pay as a lifelong monthly benefit.

Unveiling Of New BioE3 Policy

The Modi-led cabinet approved the proposal BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy for Fostering High-Performance Biomanufacturing of the Department of Biotechnology. Its salient features include innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors.

Vigyan Dhara Scheme

The Centre approved a unified central sector scheme under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The RU-476 scheme consolidates three key umbrella schemes into one, with an ambitious budget of Rs. 10,579.84 crore for the period of 2021-22 to 2025-26, aligning with the 15th Finance Commission.