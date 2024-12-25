Yearender 2024: Modi Government’s Major Policy Decisions And Schemes

New Delhi: India witnessed several significant political events in 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's central administration continuing to implement policies and initiatives in the economy, social welfare, infrastructure development, and national security sectors.
The NDA government's key choices this year were the implementation of new criminal laws, the approval of the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the introduction of the 'One Nation One Election' bill in the parliament.
The Introduction Of PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana
The government of India approved the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on February 29, 2024, to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households to generate their electricity through rooftop solar plants. The Prime Minister launched the scheme on 13th February 2024. It has an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore and is to be implemented till the financial year 2026-27.
Expansion Of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)
The Centre decided to assist in the construction of houses for an additional three crore rural and urban households under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on June 10, 2024.
Amendment In FDI Policy On Space Sector
The cabinet approved the amendment to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy on the space sector on February 21, 2024.
The reforms seek to liberalise the FDI policy provisions in the space sector by prescribing liberalised entry routes and providing clarity for FDI in different technologies and equipment.
Three New Criminal Laws
On December 25, 2023, President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023,' 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023,' and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.' These new criminal laws came into effect on July 1, 2024, and replaced the earlier criminal laws—the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.
Key Decision On Skill Indian Youth
The Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted a new internship scheme for 500 top Indian companies to skill one crore youth over five years. It targets individuals aged 21-24 who are neither employed nor in full-time education. The government will subsidise the program, covering most costs, with organisations required to contribute from their CSR funds.
Reforms In Pension Policy
The central government reversed a 21-year-old reform of India's civil services pension system boldly brought in by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, unveiling a new ‘Unified Pension Scheme’ (UPS) that is virtually akin to the Old Pension Scheme and assures government employees 50 per cent of their last drawn pay as a lifelong monthly benefit.
Unveiling Of New BioE3 Policy
The Modi-led cabinet approved the proposal BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy for Fostering High-Performance Biomanufacturing of the Department of Biotechnology. Its salient features include innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors.
Vigyan Dhara Scheme
The Centre approved a unified central sector scheme under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The RU-476 scheme consolidates three key umbrella schemes into one, with an ambitious budget of Rs. 10,579.84 crore for the period of 2021-22 to 2025-26, aligning with the 15th Finance Commission.
Boost To Agricultural Infrastructure
The Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) got the cabinet nod. The initiative aims to bolster agricultural infrastructure, support viable community farming assets, include integrated processing projects, align with PM-KUSUM Component-A, and extend credit guarantees for FPOs through NABSanrakshan Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd.
Enhancing India's Defence Capabilities
India’s second Arihant-class submarine, INS Arighaat, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29, 2024, at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Mega Vadhavan Port Project
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra, set to become one of India's largest deep-water ports. The port, costing Rs 76,220 crore, aims to boost India's maritime infrastructure, featuring container terminals, multipurpose berths, and excellent connectivity, enhancing trade and industrial development.
New Districts for Ladakh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said five new districts—Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang—would be created in the union territory of Ladakh for “bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.” Ladakh presently has two districts—Leh and Kargil—with autonomous hill development councils.
Extension Of Health Cover To Senior Citizens
The cabinet approved health cover for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The decision is likely to benefit approximately six crore senior citizens. They will be eligible for Rs five lakh free health insurance coverage annually on a family basis under AB-PMJAY, which was until now available only to poor and vulnerable families.
Introduction Of India's Venus Mission
The Cabinet approved the development of the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) on September 18, 2024. The program is aimed at exploring and studying Venus, beyond the moon and Mars.
Venus, the closest planet to Earth and believed to have formed in conditions similar to Earth, offers a unique opportunity to understand how planetary environments can evolve very differently.
Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan
The cabinet approved Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan with a total outlay of Rs. 79,156 crore (Central Share: Rs. 56,333 crore and State Share: Rs. 22,823 crore) for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal communities by adopting saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts.
This will cover around 63,000 villages benefitting more than 5 crore tribal people as announced in the Budget Speech 2024-25.
One Nation One Subscription (ONOS)
The cabinet approved One Nation One Subscription, a scheme for providing country-wide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications, on November 20, 2024. It is being administered in government higher education institutions and R&D laboratories of the central government through a simple, user-friendly, and fully digital process.
A total of about Rs. 6,000 crore has been allocated for One Nation One Subscription for three calendar years, 2025, 2026, and 2027, as a new Central Sector Scheme.
One Nation, One Election (ONOE)
The Union Cabinet approved the much-debated 'One Nation, One Election' bill on December 12, marking a significant step towards the proposal to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.
The two bills were tabled in the recent winter session of the Parliament on December 17 related to ONOE. The Lok Sabha later adopted a resolution recommending the bills on holding simultaneous polls to a joint committee of the two Houses.
