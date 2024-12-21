ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2024: Initiated By LG Sinha, Termination Of Employees Continues Unabated Under Omar Abdullah Govt In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor administration terminated 12 government employees this year for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, taking the total number of terminated employees to 76.

While the termination of government employees began in 2021, two years after the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir State into a Union territory on August 5, 2019, the exercise seems endless even as an elected government is in place since October this year which promised to "end unjust terminations".

This year the exercise began on June 8, when the LG administration terminated two policemen, Abdul Rehman Dar, Ghulam Rasool Bhat, both residents of Tral in Pulwama,

Anayatullah Shah Pirzada, an Assistant Lineman in the Jal Shakti Department, from Rafiabad of Baramulla and Shabeer Ahmad Wani, a Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teacher of School Education Department, from Damhal Hanjipora of Kulgam district.

On July 24, the LG administration terminated four employees including two policemen. The terminated employees include Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, senior grade constable from Handwara of Kupwara district, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, a police constable from Gamraj village of Tral of Pulwama district, Bazil Ahmad Mir, a Junior Assistant in Education Department from Khurhama village of Lalpora of Kupwara and Mohd Zaid Shah, a Village Level Worker in the Rural Development Department from Basgran village of Baramulla district.

On August 3, the LG administration terminated six more government employees, including five policemen in their alleged involvement financing terrorism through a narco-terror network. The dismissed employees were identified as Head Constable Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Constable Khalid Hussain Shah, Constable Rehmat Shah, Constable Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo, Constable Saif Din and a school teacher Nizam Din.

On November 29, a resident of Devsar, Kulgam, Abdur Rehman Naika, Pharmacist in the Health and Medical Education department, and Zahir Abbas of Kishtwar, who was posted as a teacher in the school Education Department, were terminated.

All these employees were terminated by the LG administration after invoking Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India which authorises the President or the Governor or LG to dismiss an employee if the government is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold such inquiry.

The termination exercise began on July 30, 2020 when the LG administration constituted a Committee of top officials for scrutinizing and recommending cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India.

Set up under the Government Order No.738-JK (GAD) of 2020, dated 30.07.2020, the committee was headed by Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Administrative Secretary, Home Department, Director General of Police, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, Additional Director General of Police, CID, Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs.