Yearender 2024 | Record Passengers, Hoax Bomb Threats, Heightened Security: Summing Up India's Aviation Sector This Year

New Delhi: India witnessed significant growth in aviation in 2024, with the centre taking various steps to promote the sector, including the development of International Aviation Hubs and the setting up of maintenance, and improvement facilities.

The supportive policies helped grow the aviation sector following a soaring demand as more Indians than ever preferred to fly to their destinations across India.

New domestic passenger record

In a first, the Indian aviation sector recorded over 5 lakh domestic passengers departing across the country in a single day. As per the data shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the aviation sector achieved the milestone on November 17, 2024, with 5,05,412 domestic passengers flying across the country.

This marked the first time domestic passenger numbers surpassed the 5-lakh mark, showcasing India’s growing prominence in the global aviation landscape. More than 3,100 planes took off taking more than five lakh passengers.

File - Passengers at an airport in India (ANI)

Travellers Growth

In 2024, as per the ministry info, the domestic aviation sector stands as the third-largest market globally. India has shown substantial growth with a 15 per cent increase in total air passengers handled at Indian airports reaching 37.6 crore in Financial Year 24.

Deal With Hoax Bomb Calls

In 2024, according to Lok Sabha data, around 999 hoax bomb threat messages or calls were received till November. To deal with this issue, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) aviation security regulator in the country issued guidelines for objective assessment of threats. At least 256 FIRs were filed from January to November 2024, of which 163 FIRs were filed during 14 October-14 November, and 12 arrests were made.

File - A view inside an airport (ANI)

Market-Driven Model

The Civil Aviation Ministry launched a market-driven model that has provided airlines with assess demand on specific routes and incentivized airlines to connect underserved regions by offering them support through Viability Gap Funding and various concessions provided by airport operators, the Central government and State governments.

Better Air Connectivity

Under RCS-UDAN around 34 states and Union Territories have been connected with better air connectivity from Eastern to Western states, and North to South states across the country following which at least 86 aerodromes have been operationalized in this scheme. As on November 25 this year, 609 routes connecting 86 airports including 2 Water Aerodromes and 13 Heliports have so far been operationalised under RCS. Over 146 lakh passengers across the country have so far benefited from the UDAN Scheme.

File - Passengers wait at an airport (ANI)

National Aviation Safety Plan

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as per Lok Sabha information, updated the National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP) and has issued the third edition of NASP for the period 2024-2028. The key updates have been introduced in the current plan including adoption of Goals and terminology defined in ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP) 2023-2025, harmonization of ICAO GASP and Asia Pacific- Regional Aviation Safety Plan (AP-RASP) Safety Enhancement Initiatives (SEI), tracking of emerging issues, and Goal 1 of NASP 2024-2028 is "To achieve a continuous reduction of operational safety risks" which is consistent with ICAO GASP 2023-2025.

Upgraded Facilities

The airports are upgraded with modern security equipment and the strength of CISF security personnel has been increased by 45,409 presently as compared to 34,587 in 2022. Modern equipment including CCTV cameras, dual view X-BIS, Biometric Access Control System, Queue Management System, Automotive Tray Retrieval System, Perimeter Intrusion Detection System, and Remote Screening have been installed there.

File photo of an IndiGo aircraft (ANI)

Delhi Declaration

In the Delhi declaration, the Members of the Asia Pacific (APAC) Region agreed to commit their resources to the effective implementation of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Global Plans, Safety Plan, Security Plan, Navigation Plan, and associated Regional Plan, the resources in modernisation and innovation in Air Navigation Services to support recovery and meet future demands of air travel.