Yearender 2024 | Accidents, Disasters and Explosions That Shook India During The Year

India has faced an exceptionally challenging year in 2024 in terms of devastating accidents, natural disasters, and industrial explosions, which have collectively resulted in significant loss of life and widespread damage across the nation. From horrific road accidents and deadly industrial mishaps to floods and cyclones, the incidents have cast a shadow over the country’s preparedness for ensuring safety.

These tragedies have affected families, communities, and entire regions, drawing attention to the deep-rooted issues in safety protocols and crisis management. These incidents show that there is an urgent need for stronger safety measures, faster responses, and better systems to prevent such disasters in future.

As the year draws to a close, ETV Bharat reflects on the significant incidents that have shaken India in 2024, with a sombre understanding of the challenges faced and the resilience shown by its people.

12 Dead in Assam Bus-Truck Crash

A tragic bus accident occurred in Golaghat district in Assam on January 3, when a bus carrying 45 passengers collided with a truck, resulting in 12 fatalities and injuring 30 others. The collision happened in the Balijan area near Dergaon. Following the incident, local authorities and residents rushed to the site and engaged in rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the accident.

11 Killed, Over 140 Injured In Firecracker Factory Explosion in MP’s Harda

On February 6, an explosion at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, caused widespread devastation. The blast killed 11 workers and injured over 100 others. The force of the explosion destroyed nearby houses, leaving 60 homes damaged and triggering an evacuation of over 100 households. The explosion occurred during the night shift, and many of the victims were factory workers. Firefighters and rescue teams battled for hours to douse the blaze.

23 Die As Tractor-Trolly Plunges Into Pond in UP’s Kasganj

A horrific accident took place on February 24 when a tractor carrying Hindu pilgrims overturned in Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh, killing 23 people and injuring nine. The pilgrims were on their way to a religious event when the tractor, overloaded with people, lost control and fell into a pond. Several passengers drowned, while others were trapped under the overturned vehicle. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and efforts to retrieve the victims were complicated by swampy terrain.

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Shocks Nation

On March 1, a bomb exploded in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, injuring at least eight people. The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted inside the cafe, which was busy with patrons during the afternoon hours. The blast caused panic and local law enforcement agencies quickly cordoned off the area. The NIA took charge of the investigation which revealed that Shazib had planted the bomb inside the cafe.

Seven Of A Family Killed In Massive Fire in Maharashtra’s Sambhajinagar

A deadly fire broke out in a tailoring shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on April 3, killing at least seven people, including two children. The fire, which likely started due to an electrical short circuit, spread rapidly, engulfing the small shop and trapping its occupants inside. The fire caused the victims to suffocate and burn, despite the rescue efforts.

Six Dead As Boat Capsizes In Srinagar’s Jhelum River

On April 16, a tragic accident occurred along the Jhelum River in Srinagar, when a passenger boat capsized, killing at least six people and leaving three others missing. The boat, carrying passengers across the river, encountered strong currents and overturned. The passengers, mostly locals, were thrown into the cold, fast-moving waters. Rescue operations were launched immediately, but due to the difficult weather conditions, only a few survivors were rescued.

29 Naxalites Killed In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

On April 16, a fierce clash broke out between Naxalites and security forces during a security raid in Kanker district. 29 Naxalites, including 15 women, were killed in the encounter. Three security personnel were also injured in the gunfight. The operation was part of an effort by authorities to control the Naxalite insurgency in the region. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

17 Dead in Mumbai Hoarding Collapse

On May 13, an illegal hoarding collapsed during a storm in the Ghatkopar suburb of Mumbai, killing 17 people and injuring 74 others. The hoarding, which was erected without proper permits, fell into a gas station, causing an explosion. The incident took place during a heavy rainstorm, which contributed to the collapse. The victims, many of whom were workers at the gas station, were caught under the debris.

9 Dead In Thane Chemical Factory Explosion

A devastating explosion occurred at a chemical factory in Dombivli, Thane on May 23, 2024. The explosion, which was caused by a boiler fire, resulted in the deaths of nine people and injured 64 others. The blast led to a massive fire that engulfed the factory, and nearby buildings also suffered damage. Emergency teams struggled to contain the fire, and many of the victims were workers, who had been trapped inside the factory.

Cyclone Remal Kills 33 In East India

Cyclone Remal, the first major storm of the 2024 North Indian Ocean cyclone season, struck West Bengal on May 26, causing widespread damage. The cyclone brought strong winds of up to 135 Km\h, along with heavy rains, leading to flooding in several areas. At least 33 people were killed across West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, and Meghalaya. Thousands of homes were destroyed and agriculture suffered severe losses. The storm forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. The cyclone's impact was felt most strongly in the Sundarbans, where floodwaters inundated vast areas.

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 17 Dead, Many Missing

On May 28, a stone quarry collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Meltham, Mizoram, killing 17 people and leaving 12 others missing. The quarry, which was already unstable due to Cyclone Remal, caved in after continuous downpours. Rescue operations were launched immediately, but the search was hampered by the unstable terrain and additional rainfall. The collapse buried workers under tons of rubble and debris.

21 Dead As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu Kashmir

On May 30, a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, Killing 21 people and injuring 35 others. The bus, en route to Shiv Khori, met with an accident on the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway and fell into the gorge in the Akhnoor area, when it lost control. Rescue teams, including local police and army personnel, rushed to the scene, but the challenging terrain made the recovery efforts difficult.

143 Dead, Many Hospitalised As Parts Of India Reel Under Punishing Heatwave

A severe heatwave claimed at least 143 lives in northern and central India. Temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius in several regions, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The extreme heat caused heatstroke, dehydration, and other health issues, particularly among the elderly, labourers, and the homeless. The heatwave also affected agricultural output and water resources. Climate experts warned that the frequency and intensity of such heat waves would increase due to climate change, with devastating impacts on public health and infrastructure.

15 dead, 60 Injured As Goods Train Collides With Kanchanjunga Express

On June 17, a goods train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. The collision killed 15 people and injured 60 others, many of whom were passengers aboard the express train. The accident occurred when the goods train, which was parked on a track, was hit by the speeding passenger train. The crash resulted in a derailment, with several coaches overturned.

55 Dead in Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy

On June 20, methanol poisoning in a Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu led to the deaths of over 55 people. The victims had consumed illicit liquor, which was contaminated with methanol, a toxic substance. Many of the victims were labourers and farmers who unknowingly purchased the tainted alcohol from local vendors. The poisoning caused severe health complications, and many died before they could receive medical attention.

123 Killed, Many Injured In Stampede At ‘Satsang’ In Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras

A religious gathering in Rati Bhanpur village in Hathras on July 2 turned into a deadly stampede, killing at least 123 people. The stampede occurred when thousands of people, gathered for a religious event, became trapped in narrow lanes. Panic and confusion ensued as people struggled to escape, leading to suffocation and trampling. The incident prompted an immediate investigation into crowd management practices.

India-Bangladesh Floods: Nearly 300,000 DIsplaced

Severe flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains affected both India and Bangladesh between July 2 and 3. In Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, more than 16 people were killed, while over 300,000 people were displaced. Rivers overflowed, causing landslides, and villagers were submerged under floodwaters. Agriculture fields were destroyed, and many homes were washed away. In Bangladesh, the floods caused additional displacement and damage.

7 Dead In Surat Building Collapse

On July 6, a residential building collapsed in Surat, killing seven people and injuring more than 15 others. The building, which had been poorly maintained, collapsed after heavy rains weakened its structure. Several families were living in the building at the time of the collapse. Emergency teams responded quickly, rescuing survivors from the rubble.

18 Dead As Bus Collides with Truck in UP

On July 20, a double-decker bus collided with a milk truck in Uttar Pradesh, killing 18 people and injuring dozens more. The bus carrying passengers travelling for a religious event, and the crash occurred on a busy highway. The truck, carrying large containers of milk, overturned, and the impact of the collision caused severe damage to the bus. Many of the victims were trapped in the wreckage, and the crash caused major traffic disruptions in the area.

Wayanad Landslides: 231 Dead, Several Injured

On July 30, a series of devastating landslides struck Wayanad district, killing at least 231 people and injuring 397 others. The landslides were triggered by heavy monsoon rains and the saturation of the ground due to continuous downpours. Entire villages were buried under tons of mud and debris, and over 100 people went missing. Thousands of people were displaced and over 1,500 houses were damaged or destroyed. The landslides were among the deadliest in Kerala's history.

11 Dead in Delhi and North India Flooding

On August 1, a series of intense downpours and flooding across Delhi and northern India caused widespread chaos. Heavy rains, which measured up to 183 mm in some areas, led to flash floods that killed at least 11 people. The floods disrupted transportation networks, including roadways and railways, and caused significant property damage. Additionally, over 250 people were reported missing in the Himalayan regions as landslides blocked paths.

Explosion At Andhra Pradesh Pharmaceuticals Factory Claims 18 Lives

An explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh, on August 21 killed at least 18 people and injured 37. The explosion, which occurred during routine manufacturing operations, caused significant damage to the factory and nearby buildings. Several workers were trapped inside when the blast occurred, and rescue operations were launched immediately.

28 Dead In Gujarat Flooding

Heavy rains and ongoing floods in Gujarat led to the deaths of 28 people on August 29. Rivers overflowed, and widespread inundation left thousands homeless. The floods caused severe damage to crops and agricultural infrastructure. Rescue teams were deployed to evacuate stranded residents, but many rural areas were isolated for days due to rising waters.

Lucknow Building Collapse: 8 Killed in Building Fall

A tragic building collapse in Lucknow on September 7 killed at least eight people and injured several others. The building, which housed both residential apartments and commercial spaces, crumbled after days of heavy rain. The collapse occurred during the night, trapping residents in the rubble. Local authorities and emergency responders worked round the clock to rescue survivors.

26 Dead in West Bengal Flooding

On September 20, devastating floods affected West Bengal, leading to the deaths of 26 people. The floods were triggered by heavy rains and the release of water from dams in neighbouring Jharkhand. The release of excess water from these dams caused rivers in West Bengal to overflow, submerging entire villages. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate and crops were destroyed across large swathes of land.

Kasaragod Fireworks Explosion Injured 150 People

A massive explosion at a fireworks storage facility near the Veerarkavu temple in Kerala's Kasaragod on October 28 injured at least 150 people. The explosion, caused by a fire in the storage area, resulted in a blast that shook the surrounding area. Many of the injured suffered burns and trauma.

Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: 36 Dead, 27 Injured

On November 4, a bus fell off a gorge in Uttarakhand's Marchula, killing 36 people and injuring 27 others. The bus, which was carrying a mix of tourists and locals, was travelling on a narrow, mountainous road when the driver lost control. The bus plunged into a deep gorge, and many passengers were thrown from the vehicle. Rescue teams faced immense difficulty retrieving victims from the remote location.

Six Students Killed, One Injured In Dehradun Innova Crash

Six students died and one sustained serious injuries in a tragic accident near the ONGC intersection in the Thana Cantt area at 2 am on Tuesday. A collision between a truck and an Innova car caused the vehicle to be severely damaged. The injured were rushed to Government Doon Medical College Hospital, where six were declared dead.

10 Infants Killed In Jhansi Hospital Fire

A devastating fire at a neonatal ward in a hospital in Jhansi on November 15 killed at least 10 infants. The fire, which broke out in the early hours of the morning, spread rapidly through the ward, and many babies who were in incubators or receiving care were trapped. The fire also caused extensive damage to the hospital infrastructure.

Cyclone Fengal Kills 3 in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, on November 30, causing significant damage and loss of life. The storm brought record rainfall of 46 cm to the regions, causing widespread flooding, especially in the Villupuram district. The cyclone claimed three lives, but its effects were felt across the state. Thousands of people were displaced, and agricultural lands were inundated. Roads were washed away, and many homes were destroyed, causing economic losses. Emergency relief efforts were launched to assist the displaced families.

Key Takeaways:

Road Safety and Transport Infrastructure: Accidents such as the Golaghat Bus Collision in Assam, the UP Tractor Overturn and the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir emphasise the alarming state of road safety, particularly in rural and mountainous regions. Overcrowding, poorly maintained roads, and unsafe vehicles continue to be significant risks, with fatal accidents often resulting from these factors.

Industrial and Workplace Safety: The Firecracker Factory Explosion in Madhya Pradesh and the Pharmaceutical Factory Explosion in Andhra Pradesh serve as stark reminders of the ongoing risks associated with industrial practices in India. The lack of stringent safety regulations and poorly enforced standards continue to lead to catastrophic accidents.

Natural Disasters: India has experienced multiple natural calamities, including Cyclone Remal in West Bengal, Wayanad Landslides in Kerala, and flossing in states like Assam, Gujarat, and Delhi. These disasters are becoming more frequent and severe, partly due to climate change, as evidenced by the Heatwave Deaths in May and the India-Bangladesh Floods in July. The rising intensity of monsoon rains, cyclones, and floods calls for improved disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, especially in vulnerable regions.

Urban Safety and Infrastructure: Tragic incidents like the Mumbai Hoarding Collapse and the Surat Building Collapse raise serious questions about urban planning, the safety of older buildings, and the lack of effective oversight on construction projects. These disasters underline the need for better enforcement of building codes and more stringent checks on the construction sector.

Emergency Response and Crisis Management: While there have been commendable rescue operations, many of these incidents reveal limitations of emergency response in certain regions, especially in remote or difficult-to-access areas. The difficulty in reaching survivors in Mizoram Quarry Collapse demonstrates the need for faster and more efficient crisis management systems, as well as better-equipped first responders.

Public Health and Safety: Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy and the Jhansi Hospital Fire highlight serious gaps in public health safety standards, with tragic consequences for vulnerable groups like children and the working class. These incidents underline the urgent need for more stringent regulations on public health facilities and the illicit alcohol trade.

The Path Forward:

As India reflects on the devastating events of 2024, it is clear that there is a need for urgent reforms across various sectors, including safety protocols, disaster preparedness, and crisis management strategies. The country must invest more in modernising its infrastructure, enforcing stringent safety regulations in both public and private sectors, and enhancing early warning systems for natural disasters. Additionally, improving road safety, ensuring proper urban planning, and bolstering emergency response mechanisms are crucial in reducing the number of fatalities and damages caused by such incidents.

Furthermore, public health standards need to be strengthened, with stricter enforcement against illicit trades like bootlegging and better oversight of health facilities. The government, local authorities, and industries must collaborate to establish more effective safety measures and crisis management systems, ensuring that communities are better equipped to handle emergencies. This would require coordinated efforts, investment in resources, and an overall shift towards prioritising the well-being and safety of the people. Only through these proactive steps can India hope to mitigate the impact of similar tragedies in future and safeguard its citizens from the growing threats of accidents, disasters, and other emergencies.