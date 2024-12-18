Yearender 2024: How India Engaged Bilaterally With Major Powers

New Delhi: The year 2024 saw India’s diplomatic outreach continuing to reflect its aspiration for strategic autonomy, economic development, and regional stability. Leveraging its geopolitical position, India engaged with major global powers to bolster its national interests while navigating an increasingly polarised international order.

Whether it be the US, Russia, China, France, the UK, the European Union, Japan or Southeast Asia, by leveraging partnerships with these countries and regions, New Delhi pursued a multi-aligned approach to enhance its strategic, economic, and cultural interests.

Perhaps the biggest achievement in terms of engaging with major powers during 2024 was the India-China border patrolling agreement in eastern Ladakh arrived at in October ahead of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit hosted by Russia in the city of Kazan. The agreement was an understanding reached between the two countries to de-escalate tensions after the clashes between the armies of the two countries in Galwan Valley in May-June 2020.

The agreement restored the patrolling rights in Depsang Plains and Demchok region between the two countries as it was before 2020. The deal ensures each side is following the agreement for resuming the patrolling operations in the Ladakh region and underscores the respective territorial claims of both countries. Following the agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks for the first time since 2019 on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for the BRICS family photo, at Kazan Expo Center, BRICS Summit venue, in Kazan (ANI)

Despite geopolitical tensions, economic interdependence remained a significant aspect of the India-China relationship. According to the latest data from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), China has reclaimed its position as India’s top trading partner, edging past the US after a two-year gap. In the fiscal year 2024, bilateral trade between India and China reached $118.4 billion. Imports from China increased by 3.24 percent to $101.7 billion, while exports to China surged by 8.7 percent to $16.67 billion.

However, in terms of geopolitical rivalry, India and China’s competition for influence in South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region shaped their bilateral dynamics across the year.

India’s relationship with the US remained robust in 2024, characterised by deepening defence and economic ties. The strategic partnership, under the initiative Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, saw enhanced cooperation in areas such as technology, space exploration, and counter-terrorism.

Defence collaboration remained a cornerstone of the India-US relationship in 2024, with significant advancements in joint initiatives. India and the US expanded their military engagements through joint exercises such as Yudh Abhyas, Cope India, and the high-profile Malabar naval drills, which also included Japan and Australia under the Quad framework. Under the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), the two nations worked on co-developing advanced defence systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-drone technologies. India’s acquisition of US defence platforms, such as Apache helicopters and advanced surveillance systems, reflected growing trust and interoperability between their armed forces.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region on the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) platform that also includes Japan and Australia, countering challenges from an assertive China.

Collaboration in cutting-edge sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and 5G/6G technology was a priority. Major US tech firms expanded their research and development (R&D) presence in India. India and the US strengthened their partnership in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind power, under the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP).

In response to global supply chain disruptions, India and the US launched initiatives to bolster semiconductor manufacturing and reduce reliance on China. Significant American investments flowed into Indian infrastructure, fintech, and healthcare sectors, while Indian companies, particularly in IT and pharmaceuticals, expanded their footprint in the US.

Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden met personally twice during 2024 – first at the G7 Summit in Italy in June and then again when Biden hosted this year’s Quad Summit in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

In 2024, the bilateral relationship between India and Russia remained steadfast, rooted in historical ties, mutual strategic interests, and complementary economic engagements. The highlight of the relationship this year was Annual Bilateral Summit between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July, the first such meeting since 2021.

Despite evolving global dynamics, the partnership continued to thrive, reflecting the enduring importance both nations placed on their ties. Russia continued to be a major supplier of military hardware to India. However, the delay in the supply of remaining two of the five S-400 Triumf air defence systems has been a cause of concern for India. Though these last two units were supposed to be delivered in 2025, this has further been delayed till 2026 due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine war, advocating dialogue and diplomacy while avoiding alignment with Western sanctions against Russia.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Russia this month during the course of which he commissioned INS Tushil, a Talwar-class frigate of the Indian Navy. It is the seventh ship of the Talwar-class frigates and the first of the third batch of the class frigates ordered by the Indian Navy.

Energy security and trade formed key pillars of the India-Russia partnership. India’s imports of Russian oil and gas surged, with favourable pricing amid global energy volatility. Russian crude accounted for a significant share of India’s energy mix, supporting its growing economy.

However, though India-Russia bilateral trade has grown, there is a huge imbalance in Russia’s favour. According to figures of the Department of Commerce, in FY 2023-24, bilateral trade has reached an all-time high of $65.70 billion (India’s exports: $4.26 billion; and India’s imports: $61.44 billion). Major items of export from India include pharmaceuticals, organic chemicals, electrical machinery and mechanical appliances, iron and steel, while major items of import from Russia include oil and petroleum products, fertilisers, mineral resources, precious stones and metals and vegetable oils. Both India and Russia have now set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

The India-UK relationship gained momentum in 2024, bolstered by post-Brexit opportunities. Discussions on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), targeting sectors like fintech, pharmaceuticals and AI, are set to resume from January next year. Enhanced cooperation in defence manufacturing and intelligence-sharing marked a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, India’s relations with the European Union (EU) focused on trade, climate action, and digital cooperation. Negotiations for a comprehensive trade deal advanced, with mutual interest in sectors like renewable energy and technology. Collaborative projects in sustainable development, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen underscored a shared commitment to combating climate change.

Towards the east, India’s strategic partnership with Japan continued to strengthen, underpinned by shared concerns over China’s rise and regional stability. Japan remained a significant investor in India’s infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. Joint naval exercises underscored a growing security partnership. Initiatives in robotics, AI, and renewable energy highlighted the breadth of bilateral engagement.

Keeping to the east, India’s relationship with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024 demonstrated deepening ties marked by enhanced economic cooperation, strategic alignment, and cultural exchanges. As a pivotal partner in the Indo-Pacific, the ASEAN played a central role in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.

India partnered with ASEAN members to enhance maritime security through joint naval exercises, capacity-building initiatives, and information-sharing mechanisms, countering challenges such as piracy and illegal fishing. Collaborative efforts to combat terrorism and transnational crimes were strengthened through intelligence-sharing, joint training programmes, and regional frameworks.

Prime Minister Modi participated in the 21st India-ASEAN Summit held in Vientiane, Laos, in October to review the progress of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between New Delhi and the 10-nation bloc and chart the future direction of cooperation. He reiterated India’s support for ASEAN Unity, ASEAN Centrality and ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. Calling the 21st century as the Asian century, he noted that India-ASEAN ties were critical to guiding Asia’s future. Emphasising the vibrancy of India’s Act East Policy, Modi noted that in the last 10 years, India-ASEAN trade had doubled to over $130 billion.

However, the low point in terms of bilateral engagements with major powers this year was the further deterioration of India’s ties with Canada. The India–Canada diplomatic row that started in September 2023 continued throughout 2024. While the diplomatic row was initially triggered due to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that the Indian government was involved in the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, the ongoing tensions between India and Canada have been largely fuelled by disagreements over the Khalistan movement and its active supporters.

Canadian Chargé d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler leaves from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after being summoned by the Ministry, in New Delhi (ANI)

In 2023, both countries expelled members of each other’s diplomatic staff and advised their citizens against traveling to the other; Canada closed three consulates in India. In October 2024, Canada expelled Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian High Commissioner to Canada, along with five other diplomats. India retaliated with six expulsions of its own.