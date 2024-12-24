Yearender 2024: A Year Of Key Appointments And Resignations Across Politics, Governance and Industry

As the leap year draws to a close, it’s this time of the year when memories coagulate and tend to walk down the lane where major churnings in the bygone months keep reverberating. Appointments and resignations often make headlines with their gravity and the amount of inherent surprises. 2024 is no stranger to them as it has been a witness to major rumblings in the public and private corridors.

JANUARY

● In the first week of January, the government appointed former vice-chairman of Niti Aayog and a professor at Columbia University Arvind Panagariya as the Chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, which was constituted with the approval of the President.

● Chipmaker Nvidia, India appointed IIM alumnus Geetika Mehta as Managing Director. Mehta has over two decades of experience in the FMCG sector and stewarded Hershey India as MD for 2.5 years after working in Hindustan Unilever for 18 years.

● IFS Randhir Jaiswal was appointed as the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), taking over from Arindam Bagchi. He took over on January 3. A 1998-batch IFS officer, Jaiswal served in various capacities during his diplomatic career spanning over two decades.

● In a board rejig, Adani scion Karan Adani was elevated to the Managing Director position of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ).

● On 4th January, 1988-batch IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was appointed as the Director General of Police by the Maharashtra government. Shukla was the first woman police officer to occupy the top cop post in the state. Before this, she was on central deputation as an Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

● The Cabinet okayed the reappointment of Michael Patra as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a year, effective from January 15. This marks his second extension after January 2023.

● Justice Prasanna Bhalchandra Varale, formerly 32nd Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge on January 25. He was administered the oath of office by CJI D Y Chandrachud.

● Apprehending arrest by ED in an alleged land scam, Hemant Soren stepped down as Jharkhand CM on January 31.

FEBRUARY

● Jharkhand Janmukti Morcha (JMM) lieutenant Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after the resignation and subsequent arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

● Radha Raturi, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch, was appointed as the first woman Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, replacing Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

MARCH

● Stopping the anti-incumbency wave, BJP romped home in Haryana on the shoulder of OBC its face Nayab Singh Saini, who got very little time to set the house in order after taking over from Manohar Lal Khattar. Saini was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Haryana on March 12. Previously, he was the MP and MLA.

● The Centre appointed retired bureaucrat Navneet Kumar Sehgal as the Chairman of state broadcaster Prasar Bharati on March 15. Before the new assignment, Sehgal served in various roles in the Uttar Pradesh government and was close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

● India sent 1992-batch IFS officer Vinay Kumar as the next envoy to the Russian Federation on March 19. Before this endeavour, Kumar was the Indian envoy to Myanmar and Afghanistan.

APRIL

● On April 19, the National Security Guard (NSG)--India’s elite anti-terrorism force-- got senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat as its Director General. Prabhat served as additional director general of CRPF and will superannuate from the current position on August 31, 2028.

● Setting a precedence, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) appointed Professor Naima Khatoon, who previously served as the Principal of the Women’s College and has rich academic and administrative experience, as vice-chancellor on April 22

MAY

● IRS officer Pratima Singh became the Director of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on May 1 for a five-year tenure. She is expected to contribute to the department’s objectives of fostering economic growth and development.

● Meghalaya elevated a woman senior IPS officer Idashisha Nongrang to the top cop post as Director General of Police (DGP) effective from May 20. Nongrang is also the first tribal woman to assume the position.

● Veteran lawyer and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal was elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on May 16, securing 1,066 votes against his close contestant Pradeep Rai. This will be the fourth time Sibal presided over the Bar Association.

● Tobacco-to-FMCG conglomerate ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri assumed charge as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on May 19. EY’s Rajiv Memani and Tata Chemicals’ R Mukundan were appointed as the co-president and vice-president respectively.

JUNE

● Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang took oath as the sixth Chief Minister of Sikkim on June 10 at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

● After a landslide win in the assembly elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

● The Cabinet Committee on Appointments cleared Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi as the next chief of the Army Staff. Dwivedi took over from incumbent Manoj Pandey on June 30.

● The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) got a new chairperson, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, effective June 2, replacing Justice Arun Kumar Mishra. Sayani was previously a member of the NHRC and an advocate at the Telangana High Court.

● Ending the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) 24-year-long rule in the assembly elections 2024, the BJP chose tribal face Mohan Charan Maji as the Chief Minister of Odisha who was sworn in on June 12 at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneshwar.

● In his third term as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Prema Khandu took office on June 13, along with Chowna Mein as his deputy.

● On June 11, Jyoti Vij was appointed as the Director General of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). With over three decades of experience, she served in various capacities within the industry body.

● Former spy Ajit Doval was reappointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA) on June 13, aligning his new term with PM Modi. The NSA holds the rank of a cabinet minister

● Prime Minister Narendra Modi reappointed former IAS officer PK Mishra as principal secretary beginning June 10.

● BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on June 19. A Pro-tem Speaker administers oaths to newly elected members and oversees the election of the Speaker.

● State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) got Sudhakararao Papa as the Director (Enterprise) following a selection process by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) on June 15.

● Veteran diplomat Vikram Misri assumed the coveted role of foreign secretary on July 15. An expert on China, his previous assignments included that of deputy NSA and envoy to key nations.

● The Financial Services Institution Bureau (FSIB) cleared the name of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the next chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI). With 35 years of baking experience, Setty replaced incumbent Dinesh Khara who demitted office on August 28.

JULY

● Dr BN Gangadhar was appointed as the chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC) after serving as the interim chairperson following the superannuation of Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma in September 2023.

● Following the release of JMM executive president Hemant Soren on bail, Chief Minister Champai Soren submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan on July 3, paving the way for Soren to return to the top post for the third time.

● Former foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra was officially appointed as India’s next envoy to the United States on July 19. With decades of diplomatic manoeuvres, Kwatra brings extensive diplomatic experience to this crucial role.

● Dr Manoj Soni resigned as UPSC chairman, five years before the completion of his tenure. Soni assumed the chairmanship on May 16 and was supposed to demit office in 2029.

● The International Olympic Committee (IOC) at its 142 session in Paris unanimously re-elected Nita Ambani, founder of Reliance Foundation as its Indian member.

● Following the resignation of Dr Manoj Soni, seasoned civil servant Preeti Sudan was elevated as the chairman of UPSC on August 1. Sudan will be overseeing the commission's recruitment and selection process for various government positions.

Judicial Appointments

In a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu signed the gubernatorial appointments of six states and reshuffled in three others.

The changes follow:

1) Assam and Manipur: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was appointed the governor of Assam with additional responsibilities of Manipur, replacing incumbent Anusuiya Uikye.

2) Punjab: Gulab Chand Kataria became the governor, in place of Banwarilal Purohit.

3) Sikkim: Om Prakash Mathur became the new governor of Sikkim.

4) Maharashtra: C P Radhakrishnan, former governor of Jharkhand, succeeded Ramesh Bais as governor.

5) Jharkhand: Santosh Kumar Gangwar replaced C P Radhakrishnan as governor.

6) Telangana: Tripura’s former deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma was appointed as governor.

7) Puducherry: K Kailashnathan, former bureaucrat and a trusted aide of PM Narendra Modi became the new Lt Governor.

AUGUST

● The BSF got Daljit Singh Chaudhary as its Director General on August 3. The appointment assumes significance at a time when the border situation in the north-western part is volatile. In this additional duty, Chaudhary is expected to bolster the border guarding agency’s operational acumen.

● Rekha Sharma demitted office as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on August 6. Her tenure saw a special focus on women’s safety, empowerment, and significant initiatives aimed at addressing gender-based violence and promoting gender equality.

● Finance Secretary TV Somanathan was appointed as Cabinet Secretary on August 10 while he will enter office on August 30. A PhD in Economics from Calcutta University, Somanathan will bring his vast expertise to the top bureaucratic position.

● The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) spun off its BHIM app into a separate entity called NPCI Bhim Services Limited (NBSL) appointing Lalitha Nataraj as the CEO on August 12.

● The anti-money laundering agency (Enforcement Directorate) ED got a full-time director after Rahul Navin’s appointment on August 14. The appointment comes at a time when many fingers are being raised at the agency after several leaders of opposition parties were arrested for alleged economic offences.

● Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, who managed India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, passed the baton to Govind Mohan on August 22.

● Diplomat Parvathaneni Harish was dispatched to the United Nations as India’s Permanent Representative on August 14. He comes with extensive diplomatic experience, having previously served as ambassador to several countries. The appointment is termed as a strategic move to strengthen India’s presence at the UN and influence its decision in tackling global conflicts.

● To strengthen the elite counter-terrorism force, the Centre appointed B Srinivasan was appointed as Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) on August 27.

● Satish Kumar became the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board on August 27. This appointment, which comes into effect from September 1, marks a significant leadership change.

● On August 28, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) got a new Director General in IPS officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti. His leadership will boost the CISF, which plays a crucial role in safeguarding India’s critical infrastructure and industrial units.

SEPTEMBER

● The President, on September 4, delegated powers to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to form any authority, board, commission, or statutory body and appoint members to these entities.

● The vacuum, created by the elevation of TV Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary, was filled with the appointment of Tuhin Kanta Pandey as finance secretary on September 7. This appointment is part of the recent administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening financial governance.

● When India battles increasing air pollution in most of the cities, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on September 9, got Rajesh Verma as chairperson. The appointment is expected to bring more focus and strategic direction to the commission’s efforts in combating air pollution in the National Capital Region and neighbouring areas.

● The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), one of the six paramilitary forces under the Home Ministry, got a new Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad on September 14.

● Soon after securing bail from the Supreme Court, Arvind Kejriwal made a pragmatic move by stepping down as Delhi's Chief Minister on February 17 announcing education minister Atishi as his successor. He sought the validation of his honest policies from the people of Delhi in the next assembly elections.

● Atishi was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21. She was the 17th female CM of India.

● The President appointed Chief Justices to the High Courts on September 21.

● Justice Sunita Agarwal: Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

● Justice Alok Aradhe: Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

● Justice Vipin Sanghi: Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

● Justice Amjad A Sayed: Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

● Justice S Muralidhar: Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

● Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi: Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

● Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra: Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

● Justice Arup Kumar Goswami: Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

● In a surprising move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin appointed his son Udhayanidhi Stalin the Deputy Chief Minister in September. Udhayanidhi will oversee the planning and development portfolio in addition to his previous role as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

● Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Justice Manmohan as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on September 29. Justice Manmohan served as the acting Chief Justice of the court.

● Air Chief Marshal AP Singh took over as the Chief of the Air Staff on September 30. Singh, with over 5,000 flying hours and vast experience, aims to enhance the IAF’s operational prowess and self-reliance.

● Senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. The former NSG DG came with vast experience in law enforcement.

OCTOBER

● In a surprising selection, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar was appointed as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). A staunch advocate for women’s rights and empowerment, Rahatkar is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the NCW, emphasising practical solutions to issues faced by women today.

● Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17 after BJP’s impressive victory in the assembly elections, taming the anti-incumbency spirit of Congress.

● The President administered the oath of office to Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the Chief Justice of India on November 11 following the superannuation of CJI DY Chandrachud. Justice Khanna will have a tenure of 183 days as he is slated to leave office on May 13.

● Nationalist Conference Party (NCP) leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16 after his party in alliance with Congress won the elections held after a hiatus of five years since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

● Noel Naval Tata was appointed as the Chairman of Tata Trusts on October 11 following his elder brother and philanthropist Ratan Tata’s demise on October 9.

NOVEMBER

● Heamat Soren assumed office as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28 after the Mahagathbandhan alliance won 50 seats in the 81-member assembly in the state elections.

● Bureaucrat Sanjay Murthy succeeded Girish Chandra Murmu as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on November 21. A 1989-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Murthy served as additional secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and as joint secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

● Arvinder Singh Sahney took charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) an industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience, Sahney pursued chemical engineering from HBTI, Kanpur before joining IOCL in 1993. Over the years, he held key positions across various functions, including refinery operations, technical services, health, safety, and environment (HSE) and petrochemicals with a crucial role in the commissioning of the 15 MMTPA Paradip Refinery, bolstering refining capacity and energy security.

● Rajesh Kumar Singh took over as defence secretary on November 1. A 1989-batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, Singh held the charge of secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

DECEMBER

● Sandip Kumar Mishra has been as director of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a bid to restructure the agency to improve functioning on the recommendations of a high-level committee set up in June after the agency was mired in paper leak controversies, especially of NEET. Mishra will succeed Pradeep Singh Kharola and will be stewarding the agency for five years. Three other joint directors --Archana Shukla, Amit Kumar and Shivani--have also been appointed for four years.

● In a surprising move, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared the name of Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhora as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years on December 9. A 1990-Batch IAS officer of Rajasthan Cadre, Malhotra will succeed Shaktikanta Das whose six-year tenure at the helm of RBI culminated on December 10. A B Tech in computer science from IIT, Kanpur, and a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University, Malhotra worked in an array of sectors, inclusive of power, finance and taxation, information technology, and mines, among others.