Anantnag: The Kashmir bat industry is growing as a major industry in the region, with bats made of Kashmir willow gaining global prominence after appearing in international cricket tournaments in recent years. The year 2024 also saw significant success in this sector.

After the successful introduction in men’s T20 and One Day Internationals, the bat made of Kashmir willow debuted in the Women’s International T20 World Cup played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October 2024. During a match, the women players used the bat crafted at a local venture, GR8 Sports, marking another achievement for both the brand and the region as the event showcased the craftsmanship and quality of the Kashmir willow bat on an international platform.

Workers busy in giving finishing touches to cricket bats (ETV Bharat)

Recently, the government took another important step for the bat industry as the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir government included the 'Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat' in the newly notified list of handicrafts of the Handloom & Handicrafts Department. The move will benefit bat manufacturers and artisans across the valley, as well as contribute to the long-term growth of this traditional craft.

Speaking to ETV Bharat spokesperson and vice president of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK), Fawzul Kabir said the government's move acknowledged the importance of the industry and would open new avenues for the artisans by ensuring financial security and promoting the products on both national and international platforms.

Customers at a Kashmir bat showroom in south Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“The inclusion of Kashmir willow bats in the official handicrafts list will enable better access to resources and strengthen our heritage. It will also ease the implementation of development schemes for the cricket bat industry and ensure greater participation from local artisans in skill enhancement programs,” he said. “This step is expected to boost exports, strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative, and provide recognition to Kashmir's unique contribution to the cricketing world,” he said.

Kabir said the artisans and entrepreneurs were trying hard to preserve the industry and take it to new heights. “Our motive is to end the monopoly of English willow in international cricket. We intend to take Kashmir willow to the world to boost the local economy. We want to make Kashmir willow cricket bats very common in international cricket,” he said.

An inside view of a bad manufacturing factory in south Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The debut of the Kashmir willow bat in international cricket not only underscores its superior performance but also serves as a myth-buster in the cricketing world as it disproves the misconception that Kashmir willow bats are heavier or inferior to English willow bats, highlighting our commitment to excellence, he added.

The spokesperson said it took them 14 years of research and development to craft the Kashmir willow wood into a professional cricket bat. “Our relentless hard work and persistent efforts motivated us to make the breakthrough in this area and could innovate a product that belongs to our indigenous industry and has a huge scope to uplift this entire industry of Kashmir.”

A worker busy in giving finishing touches to cricket bats (ETV Bharat)

He said the development would also make India self-sufficient and less reliant on English willow imports, thereby bringing an impetus to the economy of our country.

However, the industry faces potential challenges due to a looming shortage of willow wood, as farmers increasingly turn to poplar cultivation, which matures much faster. Kabir suggested that the government should introduce willow saplings to planting on riverbanks and wetlands to ensure sustainability.

Recently, GR8 Sports and the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED)-Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Foundation collaborated to plant six willow trees for every six scored during the Kashmir chapter of the Legends League Cricket tournament. These initiatives aim to protect Kashmir’s valuable willow resources, which are essential to the cricket bat manufacturing industry.

This sector supports around 150,000 people across 400 manufacturing units in Jammu and Kashmir and is facing alarming depletion due to the decline of Kashmir willow trees.