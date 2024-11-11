ETV Bharat / bharat

Yasin Malik Ends Hunger Strike In Jail; Delhi High Court Demands Medical Report

New Delhi: Yasin Malik, convicted in a terror funding case, has ended his hunger strike in Tihar Jail, the Jail administration informed the Delhi High Court on Monday. Justice Jasmeet Singh's bench directed the jail authorities to file a status report on Malik’s current health condition. The next hearing is scheduled for November 18.

The Delhi High Court heard a plea seeking immediate medical facilities for Malik at AIIMS or in Jammu and Kashmir. Justice Anoop Kumar Mehdiratta presided over the hearing. On November 8, the court issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and demanded Malik’s medical status report. The court also instructed the jail superintendent to ensure Malik receives the necessary medical assistance.

Malik began his hunger strike on November 1. During the hearing, Malik’s counsel argued that his health had deteriorated significantly, leaving him unable to stand. The petitioner has reportedly been placed on a stretcher, with the situation described as life-threatening.

On May 25, 2022, the Patiala House Court sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in the murder and terror funding case. Malik received a life sentence and a fine of Rs 10 lakh under Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additionally, he was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under Sections 18 and 20, and 5 years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA. Under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, he received a 10-year sentence with a Rs 10,000 fine, as well as a similar sentence under Section 121A. The court ruled that all sentences would run concurrently, with the maximum being life imprisonment and a Rs 10 lakh fine.