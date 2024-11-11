Yasin Malik Ends Hunger Strike In Jail; Delhi High Court Demands Medical Report

New Delhi: Yasin Malik, convicted in a terror funding case, has ended his hunger strike in Tihar Jail, the Jail administration informed the Delhi High Court on Monday. Justice Jasmeet Singh's bench directed the jail authorities to file a status report on Malik’s current health condition. The next hearing is scheduled for November 18.
The Delhi High Court heard a plea seeking immediate medical facilities for Malik at AIIMS or in Jammu and Kashmir. Justice Anoop Kumar Mehdiratta presided over the hearing. On November 8, the court issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and demanded Malik’s medical status report. The court also instructed the jail superintendent to ensure Malik receives the necessary medical assistance.
Malik began his hunger strike on November 1. During the hearing, Malik’s counsel argued that his health had deteriorated significantly, leaving him unable to stand. The petitioner has reportedly been placed on a stretcher, with the situation described as life-threatening.
On May 25, 2022, the Patiala House Court sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in the murder and terror funding case. Malik received a life sentence and a fine of Rs 10 lakh under Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Additionally, he was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under Sections 18 and 20, and 5 years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA. Under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, he received a 10-year sentence with a Rs 10,000 fine, as well as a similar sentence under Section 121A. The court ruled that all sentences would run concurrently, with the maximum being life imprisonment and a Rs 10 lakh fine.
On May 10, 2022, Malik confessed to his crimes. Earlier, on March 16, 2022, the court had ordered the framing of charges against Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masrat Alam, Rashid Engineer, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Bitta Karate, and several others.
According to the NIA, militant groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, JKLF, and Jaish-e-Mohammed, in collaboration with Pakistan's ISI, conducted violent attacks against civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA stated that the All Party Hurriyat Conference was formed in 1993 to further separatist activities.
The NIA alleged that Hafiz Saeed, along with Hurriyat Conference leaders, funneled funds through hawala channels for terrorism. These funds were used to incite unrest, attack security forces, burn schools, and destroy public property in the region. Following intelligence from the Home Ministry, the NIA filed charges under Sections 120B, 121, and 121A of the IPC, along with Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the UAPA.
The NIA has appealed against the Patiala House Court’s ruling, seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik. The petition remains pending in the High Court. (With inputs from ANI)
