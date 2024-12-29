Sadhu Blows Conch to Welcome Snowfall at Yamunotri Dham, Offers Prayers

Uttarkashi: Special prayers were held at Yamunotri Dham amidst the heavy snowfall in the past few days. The priest welcomed the snowfall by blowing a conch and also performed special worship during this. The temperature of Yamunotri Dham is dipping down to minus-8 degrees. In such a situation, wherever you look, only water and snow are visible.

There is more than 2 feet of snow in Yamunotri. Amidst this snowfall, the video of a sadhu of Hanuman temple is going viral on social media. In this video, Sadhu Bhagat Das of Hanuman temple is seen performing puja by ringing the bell amid snow.

Heavy snowfall at Yamunotri Dham. (ETV Bharat)

It is worth mentioning that among the four Dhams, Kedarnath and Yamunotri Dham are the only Dhams which are at a very high altitude. To reach Yamunotri Dham, one has to climb 5 kms from Janaki Chatti. Yamunotri Dham is situated at a deserted place at an altitude of 3235 meters. No one can stay here in the extreme cold during winter.

During snowfall here, the temple gets covered with snow. At such times, the sadhu continues his prayers. Bhagat Das Hanuman stays in the temple even after the doors of the temple are closed during winter. Similar pictures have emerged from Mukhaba village, the maternal home of Maa Ganga in Uttarkashi. It has been snowing here for the past few days. Amidst the snowfall, the priests of the pilgrimage are performing special prayers to Maa Ganga.