ETV Bharat / bharat

Sadhu Blows Conch to Welcome Snowfall at Yamunotri Dham, Offers Prayers

Even in extreme cold, a sadhu performs puja at Yamunotri Dham, Uttarakhand, which is surrounded by snow.

Heavy snowfall at Yamunotri Dham.
Heavy snowfall at Yamunotri Dham. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 minutes ago

Updated : 5 minutes ago

Uttarkashi: Special prayers were held at Yamunotri Dham amidst the heavy snowfall in the past few days. The priest welcomed the snowfall by blowing a conch and also performed special worship during this. The temperature of Yamunotri Dham is dipping down to minus-8 degrees. In such a situation, wherever you look, only water and snow are visible.

There is more than 2 feet of snow in Yamunotri. Amidst this snowfall, the video of a sadhu of Hanuman temple is going viral on social media. In this video, Sadhu Bhagat Das of Hanuman temple is seen performing puja by ringing the bell amid snow.

Heavy snowfall at Yamunotri Dham. (ETV Bharat)

It is worth mentioning that among the four Dhams, Kedarnath and Yamunotri Dham are the only Dhams which are at a very high altitude. To reach Yamunotri Dham, one has to climb 5 kms from Janaki Chatti. Yamunotri Dham is situated at a deserted place at an altitude of 3235 meters. No one can stay here in the extreme cold during winter.

During snowfall here, the temple gets covered with snow. At such times, the sadhu continues his prayers. Bhagat Das Hanuman stays in the temple even after the doors of the temple are closed during winter. Similar pictures have emerged from Mukhaba village, the maternal home of Maa Ganga in Uttarkashi. It has been snowing here for the past few days. Amidst the snowfall, the priests of the pilgrimage are performing special prayers to Maa Ganga.

Read More:

1. 179 Of 181 On Board Feared Dead After Plane Crashes In South Korea's Muan Airport

Uttarkashi: Special prayers were held at Yamunotri Dham amidst the heavy snowfall in the past few days. The priest welcomed the snowfall by blowing a conch and also performed special worship during this. The temperature of Yamunotri Dham is dipping down to minus-8 degrees. In such a situation, wherever you look, only water and snow are visible.

There is more than 2 feet of snow in Yamunotri. Amidst this snowfall, the video of a sadhu of Hanuman temple is going viral on social media. In this video, Sadhu Bhagat Das of Hanuman temple is seen performing puja by ringing the bell amid snow.

Heavy snowfall at Yamunotri Dham. (ETV Bharat)

It is worth mentioning that among the four Dhams, Kedarnath and Yamunotri Dham are the only Dhams which are at a very high altitude. To reach Yamunotri Dham, one has to climb 5 kms from Janaki Chatti. Yamunotri Dham is situated at a deserted place at an altitude of 3235 meters. No one can stay here in the extreme cold during winter.

During snowfall here, the temple gets covered with snow. At such times, the sadhu continues his prayers. Bhagat Das Hanuman stays in the temple even after the doors of the temple are closed during winter. Similar pictures have emerged from Mukhaba village, the maternal home of Maa Ganga in Uttarkashi. It has been snowing here for the past few days. Amidst the snowfall, the priests of the pilgrimage are performing special prayers to Maa Ganga.

Read More:

1. 179 Of 181 On Board Feared Dead After Plane Crashes In South Korea's Muan Airport

Last Updated : 5 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YAMUNOTRIUTTARAKHANDSNOWFALLHANUMAN MANDIRUTTARAKHAND YAMUNOTRI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.