Yamunotri Yatra Resumes After 21 Days; Bad Weather Disrupts Heli Services At Kedarnath
Almost after a month, footpaths and halting points like Jankichatti, Krishnachatti, Phoolchatti and Naradchatti once again witnessed activity and movement of devotees.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 9:33 AM IST
Uttarkashi: After remaining suspended for almost 21 days due to rainfall, the Yamunotri Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand resumed on Tuesday, with as many as 960 devotees reaching the shrine and offering prayers to Maa Yamuna on the first day.
Pilgrims are currently covering an 8-9 km stretch on foot from Phoolchatti to the temple via Kharsali and Jankichatti. Owing to poor road conditions, shuttle services have been arranged between Kharadi and Phoolchatti. From there, the journey continues on foot.
Despite drizzle at the shrine, pilgrims bathed in the Yamuna, performed rituals and had darshan of the goddess.
Meanwhile, the reopening of the shrine has brought relief to priests and local traders, whose livelihoods were badly affected during the three-week closure. The yatra had been completely shut as landslides and blockages disrupted the Yamunotri highway.
Purushottam Uniyal, spokesperson of the Yamunotri Temple Committee, said that while the pilgrimage has restarted, urgent repair work is needed. He demanded proper toilet facilities and mobile network connectivity at the shrine. He also pointed out that bathing ghats and the steps leading to the Yamuna riverbank were damaged during the rains, and should be fixed quickly to ensure safe bathing arrangements for devotees.
Kedarnath Yatra: Weather Halts Heli Services
Meanwhile in Rudraprayag, the Kedarnath Yatra was affected by bad weather for the second day in a row. Cloudy skies and non-stop rainfall disrupted helicopter services, leaving pilgrims stranded at helipads throughout the day. Flights could only begin late in the evening on Wednesday after the weather cleared slightly.
Helicopter services were completely suspended on Monday as no company was able to fly due to weather conditions. On Tuesday too, pilgrims kept waiting in the valley from morning till evening, but most could not make the journey. Over 500 pilgrims were unable to reach Kedarnath on the first day, while on Tuesday only a small number somehow managed. On Tuesday, only four shuttle flights managed to operate, carrying just 22 devotees to the Kedarnath temple.
At present, 6-7 helicopter companies are operating in Kedarnath valley, but prevailing weather conditions have caused significant losses to the firms. Rahul Chaubey, the nodal officer for helicopter services, said flights were allowed only after conditions improved in the evening. "On Tuesday, we could operate just four shuttle flights, and 22 pilgrims were taken to the shrine. If the weather clears on Wednesday, arrangements will be made to carry more devotees," he said.
He said flights will not be permitted in unsafe weather under any circumstances. An Air Traffic Control (ATC) system has been set up near Triyuginarayan to closely monitor conditions and ensure safety, given the risks of flying in the valley, he added.
