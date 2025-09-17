ETV Bharat / bharat

Yamunotri Yatra Resumes After 21 Days; Bad Weather Disrupts Heli Services At Kedarnath

Uttarkashi: After remaining suspended for almost 21 days due to rainfall, the Yamunotri Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand resumed on Tuesday, with as many as 960 devotees reaching the shrine and offering prayers to Maa Yamuna on the first day.

Pilgrims are currently covering an 8-9 km stretch on foot from Phoolchatti to the temple via Kharsali and Jankichatti. Owing to poor road conditions, shuttle services have been arranged between Kharadi and Phoolchatti. From there, the journey continues on foot.

Almost after a month, footpaths and halting points like Jankichatti, Krishnachatti, Phoolchatti and Naradchatti once again witnessed activity and movement of devotees. Despite drizzle at the shrine, pilgrims bathed in the Yamuna, performed rituals and had darshan of the goddess.

Meanwhile, the reopening of the shrine has brought relief to priests and local traders, whose livelihoods were badly affected during the three-week closure. The yatra had been completely shut as landslides and blockages disrupted the Yamunotri highway.

Purushottam Uniyal, spokesperson of the Yamunotri Temple Committee, said that while the pilgrimage has restarted, urgent repair work is needed. He demanded proper toilet facilities and mobile network connectivity at the shrine. He also pointed out that bathing ghats and the steps leading to the Yamuna riverbank were damaged during the rains, and should be fixed quickly to ensure safe bathing arrangements for devotees.