Yamunotri Dham In Uttarakhand Closes For Winter On Bhai Dooj

Yamunotri Dham's doors closed for winter at 12:05 pm, with chanting of Vedic hymns, marking Maa Yamuna's six-month stay in Khushimath Kharsali village.

On the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj, the doors of the renowned Yamunotri Dham were ceremoniously closed for the winter season at 12:05 pm, during the Abhijit Muhurta.
Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 60 seconds ago

Uttarkashi: On the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj, the doors of the renowned Yamunotri Dham were ceremoniously closed for the winter season at 12:05 pm, during the Abhijit Muhurta. This significant event was marked by the chanting of Vedic hymns. For the next six months, Maa Yamuna will reside at Khushimath Kharsali village.

Yamunotri Temple Secretary Suresh Uniyal announced that the temple's doors closed at the auspicious time of 12:05 pm, coinciding with Anuradha Nakshatra and Saubhagya Yoga. Following the closure, the festive palanquin of Maa Yamuna, accompanied by Shani Dev's palanquin, departed for her winter abode in Kharsali village. Later in the evening, Maa Yamuna's palanquin will be placed in the Yamuna temple at Kharsali.

Devotees from across the nation and abroad will have the opportunity to visit Maa Yamuna during her six-month stay at Kharsali village. The footpath leading to the village was meticulously cleaned in anticipation of the arrival of the festival palanquin, reflecting the devotion of the pilgrims. Till date, 7,11,754 pilgrims visited Yamunotri Dham.

In Kharsali village, locals adorned the Yamuna temple with flowers and organised a cleanliness drive in preparation for the festival. Villagers expressed their enthusiasm as they cleaned the streets, ensuring a warm welcome for Maa Yamuna’s arrival. It is also worth noting that the doors of Gangotri Dham were closed for the winter on November 2.

