Yamunotri Dham Collects Rs 23 Lakh Donations In A Month

Dehradun: It's been a month since the Char Dham Yatra, and the Yamunotri Dham has received more than Rs 23 lakh as donations, with the footfalls of 3.29 lakh devotees.

The donation boxes, filling to their brims, were opened by the pilgrimage priest in the presence of the revenue and police personnel on Sunday, and the counting amounted to Rs 23.25 lakh.

SDM Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, chairman of Yamunotri Dham Temple Committee, said, "The yatra may have been slow in the initial days, but the arrival of 3.25 lakh devotees in a month is also a pleasing message. This time, the yatra is going on in a very systematic manner. It is expected that in the coming time, the number of devotees will increase."

The collections from the donation boxes are utilised in the maintenance of the temple, worship and other related works. Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams are not under the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Notably, among the four dhams of Uttarakhand, Yamunotri has the least footfall of devotees, as the majority of them head to Kedarnath and Badrinath for a darshan. So far, 3.30 lakh devotees have visited Gangotri Dham, and 7.20 lakh have reached the Kedarnath Dham. In all, the Char Dham Yatra has attracted about 18 lakh visitors within a month of its opening.