Yamuna Water Project For Rajasthan's Parched Region Gains Momentum As Union Minister Meets VP

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday to discuss the issue of water supply in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Churu districts. According to sources, the meeting has been held as part of the efforts to transport water to Rajasthan through an underground pipeline from Hathnikund Barrage.

A joint meeting of the task force formed by the Rajasthan and Haryana governments to implement the Yamuna Water Agreement was held on April 7 in this regard. The sources also informed that a second joint meeting was held on April 25.

A consultant will soon be appointed to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the pipeline. This meeting between the VP and the Union minister came after farmers recently protested at Lal Chowk in Chirawa town of Jhunjhunu district, demanding Yamuna water. Jhunjhunu is Dhankar's native district.

The project aims to ensure drinking water supply, particularly to the water-scarce districts of Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Churu. Sources said that the prospects for the ground-level implementation of the Yamuna Water Agreement have strengthened, given the recent developments and Dhankhar's emphasis on a permanent solution to the region's water crisis.