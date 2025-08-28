ETV Bharat / bharat

Yamuna Water Level Remains Above Danger Mark In New Delhi

New Delhi: The Yamuna river in Delhi flowed above the danger mark for the second day on Thursday, with the water level recorded at 205.45 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, officials said.

The danger level mark stands at 205.22 metres. On Wednesday evening at 8 pm, the river reached the 205.35 metres mark and since then has been increasing.

The Central Water Commission has advised officers to keep a vigil in their respective areas and take necessary action, such as warning people residing near the river embankments and making arrangements to shift them to safer places.

According to officials, the situation is being monitored and all agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle the situation.