Yamuna Pollution Continues To Be Major Challenge For Delhi

New Delhi: The pollution levels in the Yamuna River continue to be a major concern for the Delhi residents. The authorities have a long way to go if the river waters are to be made potable and clean. A recent report brought out by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has flagged many red posts. But there is also a silver lining in the phosphate level declining in certain areas along with the ammoniacal nitrogen.

The high pollution levels in the Yamuna were one of the issues that had surfaced in the run up to the recent Delhi elections. The document suggests that a decline in phosphate level of the river was witnessed in May which is an encouraging sign for the times to come as there would be less foam visible on the river.

According to the report the average phosphate level in May was recorded at 1.57 milligram (mg) per litre which came down from 1.92 mg/litre in April. It reached 5.77 mg/litre in Asagpur and 5.44 mg/litre in Okhla in the same month.

The report also mentions the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and dissolved oxygen (DO) levels. The BOD levels were found to be high in places like Pall, Wazirabad and Okhla which points towards high organic waste in these areas. At places like ITO, Nizamuddin and Asgarpur the BOD recordings stood at 30 to 56 mg/litre while the permissible level is 3 mg/litre.

Besides there was no oxygen found at six of the eight points that were investigated.

Among the main causes of high foam in the Yamuna are release of pollutants and sewerage alongside phosphate in high quantities in the river. The report claims a minor decrease in phosphate and BOD levels in certain places. Phosphate is normally found in detergents. It reduces the surface tension of water on entering it and leads to foam formation.

Officials claimed that the drains leading to the Yamuna have been cleaned this month and the city also received more than normal rainfall. This could also have led to a slight decrease in the phosphate levels at various places. The water level in the Yamuna increases during the Monsoon months.

The presence of coliform bacteria in the Yamuna water is also at a dangerous level. It was 79,000 most probable number (mpn) per 100 millilitre (ml) in Nizamuddin whereas the permissible limit is 2500 mpn/100 ml. The high ammoniacal nitrogen levels are another concern as their level was found to be touching 2.36 mg/ litre which is far more than the permissible level.

DPCC board member and environment expert Dr Anil Kumar Gupta pointed out that sewerage and industrial waste continue to find their way into the Yamuna which remains a major concern. This is impacting the quality of water.

“The slight decrease in phosphate and ammoniacal nitrogen levels at some places indicates that the government efforts are yielding results. There is a need for constant vigil and improvements to improve the condition of the Yamuna,” he said.