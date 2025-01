ETV Bharat / bharat

Yamuna Poison Row: Kejriwal Reaches EC Office, Alleges Poll Body 'Shooting The Messenger'

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal reached the Election Commission's office here on Friday to furnish his reply to the poll body over its notice to him on his "poison mixed" in Yamuna water remark. Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Before visiting the Election Commission's office, Kejriwal told reporters that the language of the second notice hints that the poll body has already decided its action. He alleged that the poll body is "shooting the messenger" by targeting the AAP for raising its voice.

Kejriwal said that it was a political conspiracy to force half of Delhi to thirst because of "poisonous" water having high ammonia to defame the AAP during the Delhi Assembly elections. "I want to congratulate the people of Delhi that our struggle has been successful and the ammonia level in Yamuna which was 7 ppm since January 26-27 has now come down to 2.1 ppm now," the AAP chief said.

The former Delhi chief minister said that he has not sought an appointment with the Election Commission (EC), but he is going there. Kejriwal on Thursday accused the EC and its chief election commissioner of indulging in politics over his statement and claimed that Yamuna water supplied from Haryana to Delhi has high levels of ammonia content.