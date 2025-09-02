ETV Bharat / bharat

Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark In Delhi; Old Loha Pul To Be Shut For Traffic

The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.80 meters at Old Railway Bridge, well above the danger mark of 205.33.

People shift to safer places as rising water level in Yamuna river floods Delhi areas
People shift to safer places as rising water level in Yamuna river floods Delhi areas (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 2, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

New Delhi: The water level of Yamuna river on Tuesday breached the danger mark in Delhi leaving homes submerged and disrupting vehicular traffic in the national capital. In view of the rising water level in the Yamuna, the Delhi Traffic Police have closed the Old Iron Bridge (Loha pul)for vehicular traffic.

According to the official data of 6 am on Tuesday, Yamuna was flowing at 205.68 meters, well above the danger mark of 205.33. Authorities released 207721 cusecs of water from Hathinikund Barrage, 67260 cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage and 61968 cusecs of water from Okhla Barrage causing a flood situation in the low lying areas.

By 8 am, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 205.80 meters at Old Railway Bridge. Correspondingly, 176307 cusecs of water was released from Hathinikund Barrage, 69210 cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage and 73619 cusecs of water was released from Okhla Barrage as per officials.

According to the District Magistrate of Shahdara, due to the rising water level in the Yamuna river, traffic and movement of common people will be stopped on Loha Pul from 5 pm on September 2.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued a corresponding advisory saying that due to rising water levels in Yamuna, Old Iron Bridge will remain closed for traffic and public movement w.e.f. 02.09.2025, 04:00 PM till further orders.

The advisory said that traffic will be diverted via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road while asking commuters to avoid Old Iron Bridge and adjoining stretches.

