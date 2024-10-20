ETV Bharat / bharat

Yadav Community in Jhansi Bans 13th-Day Death Rituals To Combat Wasteful Expenditure

Jhansi: In this era of inflation, the Yadav community in Jhansi has issued an important decree to stop the wasteful expenditure incurred while following the customs for death rituals. In a meeting of the Yadav community, it was unanimously decided to ban the 13th-day death rituals. In the decree, the invitation cards for the 13th day ceremony have also been banned.

The community leaders said that this rule will be applicable to all the people of the Yadav community from today. If anyone violates the rule, they will be socially boycotted. They also appealed to the people of other communities to run a campaign against such wasteful expenditure.

A meeting with the elders of the Yadav community was convened on Saturday. In the meeting, they unanimously called upon the community not to organise 13th-day death rituals.

Raghuveer Singh Yadav, who presided over the meeting, said that when someone dies, the family feels deep sorrow. But old customs force them to hold feasts even during this difficult time, adding to their troubles. He pointed out that many families are falling into heavy debt and suffering because of this practice.

Instead, he suggested organising Kanya Bhoj (feeding young girls) for the peace of the departed souls. Those present at the meeting supported his proposal and issued a decree urging all members of the Yadav community in the city to stop participating in such events. They agreed that this is a harmful practice that should be ended immediately.