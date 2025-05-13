ETV Bharat / bharat

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

The devotional exercise involves writing the name 'Govinda' 10,01,116 times under the Govindakoti initiative. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirumala: If you are under 25 and wish to get a VIP Darshan of the revered Hindu deity Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has a spiritual challenge for you.

The devotional exercise involves writing the name 'Govinda' 10,01,116 times under the Govindakoti initiative, in a bid to inspire spiritual discipline and promote Sanatana Dharma among the younger generation.

The Govindkoti program was launched by TTD two years ago and is based on the traditional practice of writing Ramakoti, a spiritual practice in Hinduism that involves writing the name of Lord Rama a crore times.

Those who complete the challenge and submit the completed Govindakoti books at the TTD Peshkar Office in Tirumala are rewarded with VIP Break Darshan the very next day. Those who take it further and write one crore (1,00,00,000) ‘Govinda’ namas are eligible for VIP darshan, not just for themselves but also for their family members.

Here Is How It Works