Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Tirumala: If you are under 25 and wish to get a VIP Darshan of the revered Hindu deity Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has a spiritual challenge for you.
The devotional exercise involves writing the name 'Govinda' 10,01,116 times under the Govindakoti initiative, in a bid to inspire spiritual discipline and promote Sanatana Dharma among the younger generation.
The Govindkoti program was launched by TTD two years ago and is based on the traditional practice of writing Ramakoti, a spiritual practice in Hinduism that involves writing the name of Lord Rama a crore times.
Those who complete the challenge and submit the completed Govindakoti books at the TTD Peshkar Office in Tirumala are rewarded with VIP Break Darshan the very next day. Those who take it further and write one crore (1,00,00,000) ‘Govinda’ namas are eligible for VIP darshan, not just for themselves but also for their family members.
Here Is How It Works
Each 200-page Govindakoti book can hold approximately 39,600 names. To reach the milestone of 10,01,116 namas, devotees must fill around 26 such books. TTD estimates that completing the Govindakoti task takes at least three years of sincere effort. Books are available at TTD information centres, book sales counters, and online platforms.
17-Year-Old First One To Complete Challenge
The first to complete the challenge was Keerthana, a student from Karnataka, who submitted her first set of Govindakoti books in April last year after finishing her Intermediate in Bengaluru. She was rewarded with a VIP Break Darshan. Keerthana didn’t stop there. She has since written two more sets of Govindakoti Nama and received VIP darshan multiple times, according to TTD officials. Two other young devotees have also completed the challenge, joining Keerthana in setting a remarkable example of youthful devotion.
TTD Peshkar Ramakrishna noted that the initiative is not just about gaining access to darshan but about deepening spiritual discipline among the youth. “It’s a way to stay connected with divinity through dedication and time,” he said.
