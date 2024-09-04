ETV Bharat / bharat

From Mat To Politics: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Likely To Run For Haryana Assembly On Congress Tickets

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics and subsequent retirement, wrestler Vinesh Phogat is rumoured to be entering politics. She and fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia are expected to contest Haryana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

Rahul Gandhi with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia (X@INCIndia)

New Delhi: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are reportedly preparing to enter the political arena by contesting the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

The duo met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss their potential candidacies. The Congress posted a photograph of Rahul Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.

Haryana will hold its assembly elections in 90 seats on October 5, with results expected on October 8. The potential political move by Phogat and Punia follows significant developments in their sports careers. Phogat, who was disqualified from the 50kg gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being 100 grams overweight, recently announced her retirement from wrestling.

The decision came after her petition for a joint silver medal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Her retirement had fueled speculation about her transition into politics, similar to her cousin Babita Phogat, who is a BJP MLA.

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, have commenced seat-sharing negotiations for the Haryana assembly election. The Congress has established a three-member committee, including Ajay Maken, Deepak Babaria, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, to facilitate these talks.

The party is considering allocating 3-5 seats to AAP and one to the Samajwadi Party in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The discussion reflects a strategic move proposed by Rahul Gandhi to avoid cote fragmentation and strengthen the INDIA bloc's position.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh welcomed the idea of an alliance, emphasising the priority of defeating the BJP. Singh stated that final decisions will be made after consultations with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. The outcome of these talks will be pivotal for shaping the political landscape in Haryana for the upcoming elections.

