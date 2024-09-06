ETV Bharat / bharat

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Join Congress

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Friday joined the Congress ahead of the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

The star wrestlers were formally inducted into the Congress by General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal in presence of Congress leader Pawan Khera and other senior leaders of the Haryana Congress.

Welcoming the wrestlers into the Congress, Venugopal said that it was a "big day for the Indian National Congress".

"It is a proud moment for all of us. Congress stands with them for the injustice which happened with them," Venugopal said.

He also targeted the Railways for sending a showcause notice by the Railways to Vinesh, the same day she quit the honourary job, over meeting Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion after joining the Congress, Vinesh thanked the Congress for standing with the wrestlers.

"When we were being dragged on road, except the BJP, aal parties stood by us. I am proud to join party which fights for the cause of women. I will try to work with the same vigour in politics like we did in wrestling and stand with the women who feel helpless," she said.

Vinesh also targeted the BJP on the occasion saying "When we were protesting, BJP IT cell was maligning us and spreading rumours about the end of my career, but I played nationals and also underwent trials for the Olympics and reached Olympics, but God had planned something else".